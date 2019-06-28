noblechairs Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Issues an EPIC 2021 Update

Christmas may be here just in time for racing and gaming enthusiasts: today noblechairs are announcing the next stage of their licensing partnerships with reigning and multi-time Constructors Championship winning team Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1. The official noblechairs EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Edition Gaming Chair takes their agreement into 2021 through a model that was designed in Germany alongside the team and is available to order worldwide right now. Fans of both the Mercedes F1 and Esports teams, or those in dire need of a premium upgrade to their home gaming setup, wont want to miss it.
In 2019 noblechairs and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Racing Team inked a licensing deal which would bear fruit almost immediately in the form of the 2019 EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Edition. It was a watershed moment for noblechairs, who were offering a broadening selection of seats for enthusiasts which boasted a more refined aesthetic than was typical in the market. At the time it was the grandest flourish added to their chair range, and paved the way for the later and altogether more striking licensing partnership with Bethesda.
The officially licensed and exclusive product for 2021 has been created and iterated upon in close cooperation with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, developing it into a luxury gaming chair built for F1 enthusiasts. It leans heavily on the award-winning comfort offered by noblechairs entire range, while also taking advantage of their innovative new hybrid material with a breathable surface structure thats ideal for extended gaming sessions.
This man-made material - which is difficult to distinguish from real leather to the naked eye - allows for great air-flow without perforation, making it significantly more comfortable and durable than many synthetics. The German-made upholstery is tear-proof, abrasion-, hydrolysis- and fire-resistant, and more easy to clean than comparative fabrics. Plus, as a lightfast material, it also resists the bleaching effect of direct sunlight to maintain colour consistency deep into its useful lifespan.
Key Features
- Hybrid material with a premium matt finish.
- Durable, easy-to-clean, water-resistant and breathable upholstery.
- Certified ergonomics optimised for long sessions and rated for ~9 hours of usage.
- Adjustable seat height.
- Supports a weight of up to 150kg.
- Bolsters with carbon elements.
- Matching silver aluminium base and nylon casters with PETRONAS green detailing.
- Embroidered Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team logos on the headrest.
- Neck and lumbar pillows also embroidered with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team logo.
Both noblechairs and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team have a dedication to choosing premium components of exceptional quality, and thats reflected in this model in other ways. Whether it be the strong-yet-lightweight aluminium base and casters, or the sharp PETRONAS green stitching, theres an attention to detail that shows their desire to make this a design that anyone would be proud to display (and, of course, use).
In conjunction with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team we are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with the release of the 2021 noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition Chair. Together, weve been able to design and create a chair that can be the centerpiece of any room and offer that championship performance youd expect. With more to come, we cant wait to share more with our fans across the world in 2021.
- Toni Sonn, CEO of noblechairs
The chair will be a show-piece for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team Training Facility at the teams Operations Centre in Brackley, UK, becoming part of the still-unfolding story of the 2018 F1 Pro Esports Series winning Constructor.
The noblechairs EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Edition Gaming Chair is available to purchase from noblechairs.com and other online retailers with the following price guidance:
EUR: 429,90 (inc. V.A.T.)
GBP: £399.95 (inc. V.A.T.)
USD: $519.99 (excl taxes).
You can find more information on this chair design at www.noblechairs.com/mercedes-amg-chair. Keep your eyes peeled for more from this partnership in the near future.
About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team:
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team is the esports team of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.
Based on the premises of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Brackley, a purpose-built esports training centre provides the teams gamers with world class facilities and state-of-the-art equipment from our Esports partners, to develop their skills, train and compete. Being integrated into the Driver-in-Loop Simulator department, where F1 development drivers provide feedback to engineers on a virtual model of the car, the esports programme benefits from transferable elements pertinent to optimising car set-up and honing race craft.