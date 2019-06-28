noblechairs Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Issues an EPIC 2021 Update

- Hybrid material with a premium matt finish.

- Durable, easy-to-clean, water-resistant and breathable upholstery.

- Certified ergonomics optimised for long sessions and rated for ~9 hours of usage.

- Adjustable seat height.

- Supports a weight of up to 150kg.

- Bolsters with carbon elements.

- Matching silver aluminium base and nylon casters with PETRONAS green detailing.

- Embroidered Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team logos on the headrest.

- Neck and lumbar pillows also embroidered with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team logo.

In conjunction with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team we are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with the release of the 2021 noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition Chair. Together, weve been able to design and create a chair that can be the centerpiece of any room and offer that championship performance youd expect. With more to come, we cant wait to share more with our fans across the world in 2021.

- Toni Sonn, CEO of noblechairs

EUR: 429,90 (inc. V.A.T.)

GBP: £399.95 (inc. V.A.T.)

USD: $519.99 (excl taxes).