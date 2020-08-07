noblechairs Team Up With Ubisoft On The HERO Far Cry 6 Special Edition Gaming Chair

Sit down, and step into the shoes of Dani Rojas as you fight to take your nation back to its former glory. The Far Cry 6 Special Edition chair gives the nod to Dani Rojas and their love for the Las Guerrillas baseball team with an alternate in-game artwork.

Without giving too much plot away, Dani Rojas is Far Cry 6s lead character and central figure in the guerrilla war waged against the villainous "El Presidente" Antón Castillo. And so as you might have guessed, Rojas favourite baseball team has more than one in-universe connotation.is a variant of the excellent HERO gaming chair, a proven design that has only seen improvements since our 2018 review of the range (in which it garnered our Premium award). Hallmarks of the series include the 100% vegan-friendly PU leather, built-in lumbar support and memory-foam headrest, but theres plenty more to get excited about with this particular model.The centre-piece of this Special Edition is the Las Guerrillas team artwork, embroidered into the backrest in black and solar yellow. Two solar yellow wings border both the back and seat rests, while the Far Cry 6 logo takes pride of place on the chairs headrest. This striking iconography and colour scheme evokes the plucky nature of the games protagonists and the no-nonsense arsenal they can bring to bear. Well, okaynonsense.Like any good baseball shirt, the Far Cry 6 Special Edition also has the name and number of the star player emblazoned on the back. In this case of course its Ms Rojas herself.The HERO is the largest of noblechairs' core chair range, offering both a broad backrest and wide seat for maximum comfort. Its larger than usual armrests also have four dimensions of movement, making them highly adjustable and helping in setting up your ideal gaming session posture. An adjustable backrest is another key ingredient that noblechairs havent overlooked.Far Cry 6 launches on October 6th with plenty of post-launch content planned over the coming months. Whether youve already fallen in love with the game thanks to countless teasers over the last 18 months, or jumping in with fresh eyes when it arrives tomorrow, the noblechairs HERO Far Cry 6 Special Edition could be the perfect companion for your adventures on the Island of Yara. And, if youre a streamer, it would make an excellent focal point for a rejuvenated gaming setup this Winter.The HERO Far Cry 6 Special Edition is available to pre-order today from noblechairs.com and a wide range of authorised resellers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Its priced from £379.99 / 449,90, and more information on its features and exact dimensions can be found at noblechairs.co.uk/farcry