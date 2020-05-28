noblechairs TX Series Gaming Chairs Releasing This August

The new addition to the noblechairs portfolio is the TX Series - featuring a new breathable fabric finish with fleece backing to offer even more comfort & durability for prolonged use. The new noblechairs TX Series is offered in three distinct models - the HERO TX, EPIC TX, and ICON TX gaming chairs.
All New Fabric Finish
The noblechairs TX Series uses fabric and fleece backing to offer comfort and breathability, finished in anthracite for a subtle and stylish look. The fabric is easy to care for with stain protection.
Subtle Accents
The noblechairs TX Series takes styling inspiration from other models with silver inserts for the EPIC model - and black noblechairs badges on the front of all TX Series models.
Clean Two-tone
The two-tone finish to the chair offers a more subtle and clean look to the overall product, with anthracite fabric and a light grey/silver stitching and logo on the headrest.
Comfort and Support
The TX Series comes equipped with the same features you'd find on other noblechairs, with adjustable height and tilt, plus 4D armrests and pillow sets.
The HERO also features the built-in adjustable lumbar support, and memory foam integrated into the headrest.
Pricing and Availability
The new noblechairs TX Series gaming chairs will be available this mid-August. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK, estimated time of arrival this 17th of August. See pricing below.
noblechairs HERO TX: £364.99
noblechairs ICON TX: £339.95
noblechairs EPIC TX: £329.99