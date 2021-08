noblechairs TX Series Gaming Chairs Releasing This August

The noblechairs TX Series uses fabric and fleece backing to offer comfort and breathability, finished in anthracite for a subtle and stylish look. The fabric is easy to care for with stain protection.The noblechairs TX Series takes styling inspiration from other models with silver inserts for the EPIC model - and black noblechairs badges on the front of all TX Series models.The two-tone finish to the chair offers a more subtle and clean look to the overall product, with anthracite fabric and a light grey/silver stitching and logo on the headrest.The TX Series comes equipped with the same features you'd find on other noblechairs, with adjustable height and tilt, plus 4D armrests and pillow sets.The HERO also features the built-in adjustable lumbar support, and memory foam integrated into the headrest.The new noblechairs TX Series gaming chairs will be available this mid-August. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK , estimated time of arrival this 17th of August. See pricing below.noblechairs HERO TX: £364.99noblechairs ICON TX: £339.95noblechairs EPIC TX: £329.99