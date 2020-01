Noctua adds Low Profile NH-L9 AM4-Compatible Cooler to Chromax.Black Range

Cooler Specification



Socket compatibility:- AMD AM4

Height (without fan):- 23 mm

Width (without fan):- 114 mm

Depth (without fan):- 92 mm

Weight (without fan):- 390 g

Height (with fan):- 37 mm

Width (with fan):- 114 mm

Depth (with fan):- 92 mm

Weight (with fan):- 465 g

Material:- Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminium (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel plating

Max. TDP:- see

Fan compatibility:- 92x92x14mm, 92x92x25mm



Warranty:- 6 Years



FAN Specification

Model:- Noctua NF-A9x14 HS-PWM chromax.black

Bearing:- SSO2

Max. rotational speed (+/- 10%):- 2500 RPM

Max. rotational speed with L.N.A. (+/- 10%):- 1800 RPM

Min. rotational speed (PWM, +/-20%):- 600 RPM

Max. airflow:- 57.5 cubic metres per hour

Max. airflow with L.N.A.:- 40.8 cubic metres per hour

Max. acoustical noise:- 23.6 dB(A)

Max. acoustical noise with L.N.A.:- 14.8 dB(A)

Input power:- 2.52 W

Voltage range:- 12 V

MTTF:- > 150.000 h Socket compatibility:- AMD AM4Height (without fan):- 23 mmWidth (without fan):- 114 mmDepth (without fan):- 92 mmWeight (without fan):- 390 gHeight (with fan):- 37 mmWidth (with fan):- 114 mmDepth (with fan):- 92 mmWeight (with fan):- 465 gMaterial:- Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminium (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel platingMax. TDP:- see CPU compatibility list Fan compatibility:- 92x92x14mm, 92x92x25mmWarranty:- 6 YearsModel:- Noctua NF-A9x14 HS-PWM chromax.blackBearing:- SSO2Max. rotational speed (+/- 10%):- 2500 RPMMax. rotational speed with L.N.A. (+/- 10%):- 1800 RPMMin. rotational speed (PWM, +/-20%):- 600 RPMMax. airflow:- 57.5 cubic metres per hourMax. airflow with L.N.A.:- 40.8 cubic metres per hourMax. acoustical noise:- 23.6 dB(A)Max. acoustical noise with L.N.A.:- 14.8 dB(A)Input power:- 2.52 WVoltage range:- 12 VMTTF:- > 150.000 h

today introduced another addition to its chromax line of all-black CPU coolers: the newis a low-profile quiet CPU cooler for AMD’s Ryzen-based HTPCs and Small Form Factor (SFF) builds. Thanks to the same proven heatsink design and NF-A9x14 PWM fan as the original NH-L9a-AM4, it stays true to the same successful formula of fusing a height of only 37mm with strong performance and excellent quietness of operation, as well as 100% RAM and PCIe compatibility. At the same time, the chromax.black version, with its black fan and black coated heatsink, combines these assets with a sleek stealth look."AMD’s Ryzen platform has become more and more popular over the last few months, not only for high-end builds but also for compact HTPCs and Small Form Factor systems", says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). "We’ve already introduced the black NH-L9i low-profile cooler for Intel in October, but now we also want to give design-conscious AMD users a new option with the black version of NH-L9a-AM4!"Recommended by more than 50 international hardware websites and magazines, the NH-L9a-AM4 is renowned as being one of the best low-profile coolers for AMD Ryzen CPUs and APUs such as the popular 3700X, 3600, 3400G or 3200G. Due to its slim 23mm heatsink and the NF-A9x14 low-profile fan that measures only 14mm in thickness, the cooler stands a mere 37mm tall, which makes it ideal for use in compact HTPCs or Small Form Factor cases that offer minimum clearance for CPU coolers. Thanks to its compact footprint that fully complies with the socket keep-out zones specified by AMD, neither the heatsink nor the fan overhang the RAM, so the cooler provides easy access to the slots and is fully compatible with tall memory modules.The new chromax.black version is identical to the regular model except for the colour: featuring a black coated heatsink, a black fan with black anti-vibration-pads, black fan screws and black mounting parts, it is literally black from head to toe. Thanks to thoroughgoing optimisations of the coating material and process, the chromax.black model provides the same renowned quiet cooling performance as its regular, non-coated counterpart.Topped off with the renowned SecuFirm2 low-profile mounting system for AMD AM4, Noctua’s enthusiast-grade NT-H1 thermal compound and a full 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black is a premium choice for customers who seek an ultra-compact heatsink that looks just as great as it cools.The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is EUR/USD 49.90. The cooler is available as of today via Noctua’s official Amazon and eBay stores . For more information on the NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black and other CPU cooling solutions visit Noctua.at