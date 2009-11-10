Noctua Adds NH-D15S chromax.black and NH-U9S chromax.black CPU Coolers

Noctua expands its chromax.black line-up with an all-black version of the award-winning NH-D15S and the compact NH-U9S CPU coolers. Staying true to the successful formula of the original models, the new chromax.black versions with their black fans and black coated heatsinks combine the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look.
The new Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black and Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black are identical to the regular models except for colour. The chromax.black edition features black coated heatsinks, black fans with anti-vibration pads, black fan clips, and black mounting parts. Thanks to the thoroughgoing optimisations of coating material and process, the chromax.black models provide the same renowned quiet cooling and performance as the standard models.
Our chromax.black coolers have been very well received and were thrilled to expand the line-up with further models, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). With the NH-D15S and NH-U9S, the chromax.black line now includes a top-tier dual tower model with excellent compatibility as well as a compact 9cm-class cooler that is ideal for space-restricted builds.
New Noctua Anti-Vibration Pads
In addition to the new CPU coolers, Noctua also introduced retail sets of its signature brown anti-vibration pads for 200, 140, 120, 92 and 80mm fans for customers who want to accent their chromax line fans and coolers with a slight touch of the classic Noctua colours. Each set contains 16 pads for up to two fans.
Pricing and Availability
The Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black and Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black along with the new anti-vibration pads are now available at Noctua's official Amazon and eBay stores. See pricing below:
Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black: EUR 89.90 / USD 89.90
Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black: EUR 64.90 / USD 64.90
Noctua NA-SAVP1 anti-vibration pads for 140mm & 120mm fans: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90
Noctua NA-SAVP3 anti-vibration pads for NF-A15: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90
Noctua NA-SAVP5 anti-vibration pads for 92mm & 80mm fans: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90
Noctua NA-SAVP6 anti-vibration pads for 200mm fans: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90