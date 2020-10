Noctua Adds NH-D15S chromax.black and NH-U9S chromax.black CPU Coolers

“Our chromax.black coolers have been very well received and we’re thrilled to expand the line-up with further models”, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “With the NH-D15S and NH-U9S, the chromax.black line now includes a top-tier dual tower model with excellent compatibility as well as a compact 9cm-class cooler that is ideal for space-restricted builds.”

New Noctua Anti-Vibration Pads

In addition to the new CPU coolers, Noctua also introduced retail sets of its signature brown anti-vibration pads for 200, 140, 120, 92 and 80mm fans for customers who want to accent their chromax line fans and coolers with a slight touch of the classic Noctua colours. Each set contains 16 pads for up to two fans.The Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black and Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black along with the new anti-vibration pads are now available at Noctua's official Amazon and eBay stores. See pricing below: Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black : EUR 89.90 / USD 89.90 Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black : EUR 64.90 / USD 64.90 Noctua NA-SAVP1 anti-vibration pads for 140mm & 120mm fans : EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90 Noctua NA-SAVP3 anti-vibration pads for NF-A15 : EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90 Noctua NA-SAVP5 anti-vibration pads for 92mm & 80mm fans : EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90 Noctua NA-SAVP6 anti-vibration pads for 200mm fans : EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90