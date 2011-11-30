Noctua Announces Free LGA 1700 Mounting Upgrade For Existing CPU Cooler Lineup

We have offered free-of-charge mounting upgrade kits to our customers ever since AMD introduced AM2 in 2006, and were proudly continuing this tradition with Intels upcoming Amber Lake-S processors and the LGA1700 socket, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). Customers will be able to upgrade most Noctua CPU coolers since 2005 at no additional cost, so even 15-year-old coolers can be used on the latest processors!

Mounting Kit Compatibility

NM-i17xx-MP83 (83mm mounting pitch)

NH-D15, NH-D15 chromax.black, NH-D15 SE-AM4, NH-D15S, NH-D15S chromax.black, NH-D14, NH-D14 SE2011, NH-D9L, NH-C14, NH-C14S, NH-C12P, NH-C12P SE14, NH-L12, NH-U12, NH-U12F, NH-U12P, NH-U12P SE1366, NH-U12P SE2, NH-U9, NH-U9F, NH-U9B, NH-U9B SE2, NH-L9x65, NH-L9x65 SE-AM4, NH-P1



NM-i17xx-MP78 (78mm mounting pitch)

NH-U14S, NH-U12A, NH-U12S, NH-U12S chromax.black, NH-U12S SE-AM4, NH-U12S redux, NH-U9S, NH-U9S chromax.black, NH-L12S, NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition



Please note that Noctua coolers that arent listed in the table above uses different mounting systems and cannot be upgraded to LGA1700.

The new NM-i17xx-MP83 and NM-i17xx-MP78 SecuFirm2 mounting kits will allow Noctua coolers with both 83 and 78mm mounting pitch to be upgraded to LGA1700. True to the SecuFirm2 tradition, the kits combine outstanding reliability, optimal contact pressure, and easy, straightforward installation with a fixed-strut backplate that doesnt require any pre-assembly or adjustment. Detailed motherboard compatibility lists that indicate which coolers are compatible with individual LGA1700 motherboards will be provided in the Noctua Compatibility Centre (NCC) once the motherboards become available.For our chromax.black line coolers, both the NM-i17xx-MP83 and the NM-i17xx-MP78 will also be available in all-black editions. All kits will be available free of charge via Noctuas website once LGA1700 CPUs and motherboards start selling. A proof of purchase of both an eligible Noctua CPU cooler and either an LGA1700 CPU or an LGA1700 motherboard will be required. Depending on the country, express shipping options may be available but will be subject to service charges. Alternatively, customers who need the kits urgently will be able to purchase them on Amazon starting in mid-October for a suggested service charge of EUR/USD 7.90.In addition to the free mounting upgrade kits, Noctua is in the process of updating most current multi-socket coolers to include LGA1700 mounting hardware. For some models, the updated coolers are already shipping, so customers who buy new coolers will soon receive units that include LGA1700 mounting parts. Other models will be available in the updated variant shortly. Customers who still receive models without included LGA1700 mounting can always get the free upgrade kits in order to make their coolers compatible with the new socket. An approximate timeline detailing which model will be updated when is linked below.Due to severe compatibility restrictions, there will be no upgrade kit for NH-L9i series coolers. Instead, Noctua will introduce new, dedicated revisions for LGA1700 both of the regular NH-L9i and the chromax.black version. The new NH-L9i-17xx and NH-L9i-17xx chromax.black will be officially released in October.