Noctua Confirm Intel LGA1200/Comet Lake-S Compatibility With Existing LGA115x Coolers

The following models include a mounting-kit for socket LGA1200/LGA115x and are thus compatible out of the box:



NH-C12P SE14

NH-C14

NH-C14S

NH-D15

NH-D15 chromax.black

NH-D15S

NH-D14

NH-L12

NH-L12S

NH-L9i

NH-L9i chromax-black

NH-L9x65

NH-U14S

NH-U12A

NH-U12S

NH-U12S chromax.black

NH-U12P SE2

NH-U9S

NH-D9L

NH-U9B SE2



In addition, all older models which have been upgraded with the NM-I3 kit can also be used on LGA115x without any further upgrades.



The following models can be made compatible with the LGA1200 socket free of charge using the NM-i115x upgrade-kit:



NH-C12P

NH-D15 SE-AM4

NH-L9x65 SE-AM4

NH-U12

NH-U12F

NH-U12P

NH-U12P SE1366

NH-U12S SE-AM4

NH-U9

NH-U9F

NH-U9B.



The following models can be made compatible with the LGA1200 socket using the NM-i115x upgrade-kit but are not eligible for Noctuas free mounting offer, so users have to purchase the kit at local resellers:



NH-U12DO (Note that the A3 version is not compatible!)

NH-U12DX

NH-U12DX 1366

NH-U12DX i4

NH-U9DX i4

NH-U9DX 1366

NH-U9DO (Note that the A3 version is not compatible!)



The following models are not compatible with the LGA1200 socket and can not be upgraded:



NH-U14S TR4-SP3

NH-U12S TR4-SP3

NH-U9 TR4-SP3

NH-U12DO A3

NH-U9 DO A3

NH-L9a

NH-L9a-AM4

NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black

's Comet Lake-S series CPUs and 400-series motherboards should be arriving in the not too distant future if leaks from 2019 are anything to go by. As is often the case with significant changes to the socket design - which is anticipated with the launch of this new desktop platform - one of the first questions enthusiasts will ask is whether existing investments in premium cooling will suddenly go obsolete. Thankfully it appears that we now have our answer, courtesy of cooling specialists Noctua.An FAQ posted on Noctua.at details which of their current CPU cooler lineup supports LGA1200, and the list is comprehensive. Twenty models, including the popular NH-D15, NH-D14 and NH-U12S, are identified as fully compatible without modifications, whereas eighteen are compatible through the use of a mounting solution upgrade kit . Only eight are confirmed to be incompatible with LGA1200, notably the socket-TR4 supporting models.Of the eighteen which are compatible via an upgrade, eleven qualify for an upgrade kit free of charge. The remainder do not qualify for a free upgrade but it can be purchased separately.Consideration will still need to be made towards the expected TDP of the CPUs as and when they are released. It's believed that Intel's flagship model will be a 10-core/20-thread behemoth likely to pump out significantly more heat than its 8-core, 9th Generation counterpart, which thinner and lower profile coolers may be overwhelmed by. By the same token it seems likely that the best-in-class NH-D15 and its ilk will be well up to the task.While CPU coolers may be forwards-compatible with the new socket, LGA115x CPUs will not. Even if the Comet Lake-S architecture is nearly unchanged from Coffee Lake (something which Intel has yet to convey) the socket redesign will make older CPUs mechanically incompatible.