Noctua Creates Special Edition NH-L12 For The Louqe Ghost S1

Socket compatibility:- Intel LGA2066, LGA2011-0 & LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 & AMD AM2, AM2+, AM3, AM3+, AM4, FM1, FM2, FM2+ (backplate required)



Height (without fan):- 66 mm

Width (without fan):- 128 mm

Depth (without fan):- 150 mm

Weight (without fan):- 410 g



Height (with fan):- 66 mm

Width (with fan):- 128 mm

Depth (with fan):- 150 mm

Weight (with fan):- 500 g



Material:- Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminium (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel plating

Fan compatibility:- 92x92x25mm

Scope of delivery:

- NF-B9 PWM premium fan

- NA-RC7 Low-Noise Adaptor (L.N.A)

- NT-H2 high-grade thermal compound

- SecuFirm2 mounting kit

- Metal case badge



Warranty:- 6 Years

today presented the newCPU cooler. Coming with a single 92 mm fan and Noctua's second-generation NT-H2 thermal compound, as well as the latest SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system, the NH-L12 Ghost S1 edition has been customised to be an ideal companion for quiet high-end builds in Louqe's award-winning Ghost S1 enclosure."We've tested pretty much every low-profile cooler on the market in theand even tried to create a complete custom solution in collaboration with Noctua, but nothing worked as well as our long-term favourite, the," explains Patrik Michalski (Louqe CEO). "That's why we've ended up creating a customised special edition of this cooler that will be the ideal choice for all Ghost S1 users who are looking for the best possible air cooling solution."Having received more than 200 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites and magazines, the original NH-L12 was one of the most successful low-profile CPU coolers ever built. It also proved to be an ideal choice for low-noise setups in the Ghost S1 chassis when its top 120 mm fan was removed."Ever since the original NH-L12 was superseded by the NH-L12S, we've seen Ghost S1 users go miles and beyond to get hold of remaining stock or used NH-L12 coolers because the newer S-version is just a bit too tall for this case," explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). "The Ghost S1 is one of the most popular choices for premium-grade ITX builds at the moment, so we're glad to bring back the original L12 in a version that is specifically customised for this great case."With its single NF-B9 PWM 92 mm fan, the new Ghost S1 edition is tailored for use in this case and has been updated with the latest SecuFirm2 mounting hardware for all current mainstream sockets, including Intel LGA1200, LGA115x and AMD AM4. Topped off with Noctua's further improved, second-generation NT-H2 thermal compound and a full 6-year manufacturer's warranty, the NH-L12 Ghost S1 edition is the ideal choice for premium-grade quiet builds in the Louqe Ghost S1 chassis.The manufacturer's suggested retail price is EUR/USD 54.90. The cooler is available as of today via Noctua's official Amazon and eBay stores. More detailed information on the cooler's design and component compatiblity can be found at the product page