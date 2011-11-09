Noctua Introduces NA-IS1 Inlet Spacers and NA-SAVG2 Gasket Set

Intake applications where fans draw air through obstacles such as grills or perforated panels are notoriously challenging both from an aerodynamic and from an acoustic point of view due to the massive turbulences that are caused by these objects, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). These influx turbulences can have a significant impact on fan acoustics and performance, so we have created the NA-IS1 spacer frames that give customers a simple yet highly effective solution to reduce these turbulences and thereby make fans more efficient in suction-type applications.

