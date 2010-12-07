Noctua Introduces NH-P1 Passive CPU Cooler and LS-PWM Fan For Semi-Fanless Systems

The NH-P1 is our very first passive cooler, and it should be easy to see that we didnt just take a regular heatsink and omit the fan A lot of engineering work went into designing this unit for fanless operation from the ground up and were truly proud of the end result. In our completely fanless demo system, the NH-P1 cools an Intel Core i9-11900K running Prime95 at more than 3.6GHz  this is a lot of processing power and a whopping 125W kept in check with zero fan noise!



While were very excited about the possibilities that the NH-P1 opens up, we also need to stress that building a passively cooled system is not as straightforward as building a regular system. For optimal results, components must be selected more carefully, and certain principles should be respected. Therefore, we offer detailed setup guidelines, a build guide video tutorial, a list of recommended cases as well as an extensive CPU compatibility list that will help customers to get the best possible results.



