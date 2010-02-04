Noctua NH-L9i Low-Profile Coolers for LGA1700 and NA-FD1 Fan Duct Released

Were very happy with the performance of the NH-L9i-17xx coolers on Intels new LGA1700 CPUs, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). We have managed to dissipate up to around 160W on the Core i9-12900K, pushing it to over 4.2GHz, and up to 125W on the Core i5-12600K running at 4.3GHz. These are excellent results for such small coolers, making them fantastic options for highly compact Intel Z690 builds that pack a lot of processing power!

Noctua NH-L9i-17xx and Noctua NH-L9i-17xx chromax.black

For Small Form Factor builds, we now highly recommend the optional NA-FD1 fan duct kit, both to customers choosing the new NH-L9i-17xx models and to users of the existing NH-L9i and NH-L9a heatsinks, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). Its a simple yet highly effective way of boosting the performance of these coolers in compact cases. Tech-savvy enthusiasts have been creating similar ducts with their 3D printers for quite some time, but not everyone has the capabilities to do this, so we thought it would be great to offer an affordable, flexible duct kit that doesnt require any special equipment or skills to set up.

Noctua NA-FD1 Fan Duct Kit