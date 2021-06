Noctua NH-P1 Fanless CPU Cooler Appears Online

Noctua NH-P1 Passive CPU Cooler

Noctua’s Caution Statement

While the NH-P1 provides first-rate performance for a passive cooler, it is not suitable for overclocking or CPUs that create high heat loads. Please note that the TDP (Thermal Design Power) rating or amount of heat dissipation that the cooler can handle not only depends on the chassis and various other factors such as ambient temperature or other components inside the system, but also generally varies from CPU model to CPU model.



For this reason, we don’t give a general TDP specification but rather refer to our



Please also note that the Noctua NH-P1 strictly requires either a fanless PC case with good natural convection, an open benchtable-type setup or a PC case with fans in order to achieve its full performance. We offer a list of recommended cases for completely fanless systems using the NH-P1. If necessary, Noctua recommends adding a near-inaudible 120mm fan like the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM to the heatsink for improved performance headroom.



The listing is no longer found on Newegg as of this writing but you can check out the listing using the Wayback Machine The NH-P1 is Noctua’s first passive CPU cooler and has been custom-designed for fanless operation from the ground up: in enclosures with good natural convection, its six heat pipes and thick, widely spaced heatsink fins enable it to cool modern high-end CPUs with low to moderate heat dissipation completely passively.For further enhanced performance or semi-passive setups that only spin up their fans when necessary, the NH-P1 can be outfitted with a low-speed, ultra-quiet 120mm fan such as the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM. Topped off with the professional Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system, Noctua’s award-winning NT-H2 thermal compound, and a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-P1 is the ideal cornerstone for premium-grade fanless or semi-passive builds.There’s no official product release for the Noctua NH-P1 passive CPU cooler as of this writing.