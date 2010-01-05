The long-awaited Noctua NH-P1 fanless CPU cooler appears online, listed on Newegg for $100. The Noctua NH-P1 has been years in the making just like most of Noctuas premium cooling products. The fanless cooler offers 100% passive and silent cooling or semi-passive cooling with an optional Noctua NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan.
The Noctua NH-P1 is unlike any of the released Noctua coolers, it has six heat pipes and a unique fin array. It is said to offer 100% RAM compatibility on AMD and Intel platforms and clear the top PCIe slot on most ATX and micro-ATX motherboards. The passive cooler uses Noctuas SecuFirm2+ mounting mechanism which is shared among other Noctua coolers. The NH-P1 comes bundled with a tube of Noctua NT-H2 thermal compound.
The listing is no longer found on Newegg as of this writing but you can check out the listing using the Wayback Machine.
Noctua NH-P1 Passive CPU CoolerThe NH-P1 is Noctuas first passive CPU cooler and has been custom-designed for fanless operation from the ground up: in enclosures with good natural convection, its six heat pipes and thick, widely spaced heatsink fins enable it to cool modern high-end CPUs with low to moderate heat dissipation completely passively.
For further enhanced performance or semi-passive setups that only spin up their fans when necessary, the NH-P1 can be outfitted with a low-speed, ultra-quiet 120mm fan such as the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM. Topped off with the professional Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system, Noctuas award-winning NT-H2 thermal compound, and a 6-year manufacturers warranty, the NH-P1 is the ideal cornerstone for premium-grade fanless or semi-passive builds.
Noctuas Caution Statement
While the NH-P1 provides first-rate performance for a passive cooler, it is not suitable for overclocking or CPUs that create high heat loads. Please note that the TDP (Thermal Design Power) rating or amount of heat dissipation that the cooler can handle not only depends on the chassis and various other factors such as ambient temperature or other components inside the system, but also generally varies from CPU model to CPU model.
For this reason, we dont give a general TDP specification but rather refer to our CPU compatibility list where we indicate which heat load the cooler can be expected to support on a particular CPU in a fully optimized setup (see our setup guidelines for details).
Please also note that the Noctua NH-P1 strictly requires either a fanless PC case with good natural convection, an open benchtable-type setup or a PC case with fans in order to achieve its full performance. We offer a list of recommended cases for completely fanless systems using the NH-P1. If necessary, Noctua recommends adding a near-inaudible 120mm fan like the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM to the heatsink for improved performance headroom.
Taken from the product listing on Newegg
Theres no official product release for the Noctua NH-P1 passive CPU cooler as of this writing.