Noctua NT-H1 3.5g SW Edition Now Available

Noctua NT-H1 3.5g SW Edition Features

- Renowned premium-grade thermal compound for optimal heat transfer from the CPU or GPU to the heatsink; more than 150 awards and recommendations.- SW (Spatula & Wipes) Edition with a spatula for easy spreading and three NA-CW1 cleaning wipes (no extra thermal paste cleaner or thermal paste remover required).- For air and liquid coolers (DIY/AiO), can significantly lower temperatures compared to stock pastes on AMD Ryzen and Intel Core CPUs, AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, PS4/PS5, Xbox, laptops, etc.- Trusted Noctua quality with excellent long-term stability: recommended storage time up to 3 years, recommended usage time on the CPU or GPU up to 5 years- 3.5g pack for around 3-20 applications (depending on CPU size, e.g. ~3 applications for TR4, ~15 for AM4 or LGA1700, ~20 for LGA1200)The Noctua NT-H1 3.5g SW Edition is available at Noctua’s partner retailers for $9.90 MSRP. Also available on Noctua’s Amazon Official Store