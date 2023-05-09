Noctua Presents NF-A6x15 60mm Fans and NA-SC1 Sx2 Splitter Cable Set

Noctua today expanded its award-winning A-series of premium-quality quiet cooling fans with slim 60mm models. Complementing the existing, 25mm thick NF-A6x25, the new, 15mm thick NF-A6x15 is available in 12V and 5V variants, both with 3-pin and PWM 4-pin connectors. Additionally, Noctua also introduced the new NA-SC1 Sx2 set of 3-way PWM splitter cables for running three fans off a single fan header.
NF-A6x15
Featuring advanced aerodynamic design measures such as Flow Acceleration Channels and Noctuas AAO frame, the NF-A6x15 is a highly optimised, premium-quality quiet fan in size 60x15mm. It is available in 12V and 5V versions, both with 3-pin and 4-pin (PWM ) connectors. The 5V versions include Noctuas OmniJoin adaptor set for easy connection when replacing fans with custom headers as well as a USB-A power adaptor cable that allows running them on power banks, devices with USB host ports or USB power supplies.
The NF-A6x25 has been very popular over the years, but some devices and applications that use 60mm fans can only fit slimmer models with up to 15mm thickness this is where the new NF-A6x15 steps in, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). Were confident that this fan is going to be popular both for our industrial customers and end users who utilise it for 3D printing or DIY fan replacements.
NA-SC1 Sx2
In addition to the NF-A6x15 fans, Noctua has also introduced the NA-SC1 Sx2 set of 3-way splitter cables.
The new 3-way PWM splitter cable set is perfect for customers who want to run three to five fans off a single fan header without investing into our more sophisticated 8-port fan hubs, says Roland Mossig. Whether its inside your PC or for home ventilation and DIY projects, the NA-SC1 is a simple yet effective solution that can be nicely combined with other Noctua products such as the NA-FC1 fan controller or NV-PS1 power supply.
The NA-SC1 Sx2 is a set of two NA-SC1 3-way PWM fan splitter cables that make it possible to power and control three fans through one fan header. By connecting the second triple splitter cable to the first, a total of five fans can be powered and controlled simultaneously. Thanks to the high-quality black fibreglass silicone sleeving, the NA-SC1 cables are ideal both for use in PCs and for home or multi-purpose ventilation applications.
Pricing and Availability
All new products are available as of today via Noctuas official Amazon stores. See pricing and links below.
NF-A6x15 PWM: 16.90 / $14.90
NF-A6x15 FLX: 16.90 / $14.90
NF-A6x15 5V PWM: 16.90 / $14.90
NF-A6x15 5V: 16.90 / $14.90
NA-SC1 Sx2: 9.90 / $9.90