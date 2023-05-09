Noctua Presents NF-A6x15 60mm Fans and NA-SC1 Sx2 Splitter Cable Set

NF-A6x15

The NF-A6x25 has been very popular over the years, but some devices and applications that use 60mm fans can only fit slimmer models with up to 15mm thickness  this is where the new NF-A6x15 steps in, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). Were confident that this fan is going to be popular both for our industrial customers and end users who utilise it for 3D printing or DIY fan replacements.

NA-SC1 Sx2

The new 3-way PWM splitter cable set is perfect for customers who want to run three to five fans off a single fan header without investing into our more sophisticated 8-port fan hubs, says Roland Mossig. Whether its inside your PC or for home ventilation and DIY projects, the NA-SC1 is a simple yet effective solution that can be nicely combined with other Noctua products such as the NA-FC1 fan controller or NV-PS1 power supply.