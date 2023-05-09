Noctua Presents NF-A6x15 60mm Fans and NA-SC1 Sx2 Splitter Cable Set

Press Release



Noctua today expanded its award-winning A-series of premium-quality quiet cooling fans with slim 60mm models. Complementing the existing, 25mm thick NF-A6x25, the new, 15mm thick NF-A6x15 is available in 12V and 5V variants, both with 3-pin and PWM 4-pin connectors. Additionally, Noctua also introduced the new NA-SC1 Sx2 set of 3-way PWM splitter cables for running three fans off a single fan header.

NF-A6x15


Featuring advanced aerodynamic design measures such as Flow Acceleration Channels and Noctuas AAO frame, the NF-A6x15 is a highly optimised, premium-quality quiet fan in size 60x15mm. It is available in 12V and 5V versions, both with 3-pin and 4-pin (PWM ) connectors. The 5V versions include Noctuas OmniJoin adaptor set for easy connection when replacing fans with custom headers as well as a USB-A power adaptor cable that allows running them on power banks, devices with USB host ports or USB power supplies.

The NF-A6x25 has been very popular over the years, but some devices and applications that use 60mm fans can only fit slimmer models with up to 15mm thickness  this is where the new NF-A6x15 steps in, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). Were confident that this fan is going to be popular both for our industrial customers and end users who utilise it for 3D printing or DIY fan replacements.


NA-SC1 Sx2


In addition to the NF-A6x15 fans, Noctua has also introduced the NA-SC1 Sx2 set of 3-way splitter cables.

The new 3-way PWM splitter cable set is perfect for customers who want to run three to five fans off a single fan header without investing into our more sophisticated 8-port fan hubs, says Roland Mossig. Whether its inside your PC or for home ventilation and DIY projects, the NA-SC1 is a simple yet effective solution that can be nicely combined with other Noctua products such as the NA-FC1 fan controller or NV-PS1 power supply.


The NA-SC1 Sx2 is a set of two NA-SC1 3-way PWM fan splitter cables that make it possible to power and control three fans through one fan header. By connecting the second triple splitter cable to the first, a total of five fans can be powered and controlled simultaneously. Thanks to the high-quality black fibreglass silicone sleeving, the NA-SC1 cables are ideal both for use in PCs and for home or multi-purpose ventilation applications.

Pricing and Availability
All new products are available as of today via Noctuas official Amazon stores. See pricing and links below.
NF-A6x15 PWM: 16.90 / $14.90
NF-A6x15 FLX: 16.90 / $14.90
NF-A6x15 5V PWM: 16.90 / $14.90
NF-A6x15 5V: 16.90 / $14.90
NA-SC1 Sx2: 9.90 / $9.90

