Noctua Presents Redux Line CPU Cooler and Second Fan Kit

Our redux line fans have earned an excellent reputation for providing trusted Noctua quality without breaking the bank, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). Today, were proud to present our first redux line CPU cooler, which does exactly the same thing. Were confident that the NH-U12S redux will be a perfect choice for anybody who has always wanted a Noctua heatsink but couldnt quite justify the investment.

The Noctua NH-U12S redux is a streamlined, accessibly priced version of the iconic NH-U12S that has established itself as a benchmark for slim, highly compatible 120mm CPU coolers. The redux version uses the same proven heatsink layout that guarantees 100% compatibility with tall RAM modules as well as excellent case and PCIe compatibility. Thanks to the popular NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM fan that supports automatic speed control through the motherboard, it provides high performance under load and runs whisper-quiet at idle. At the same time, Noctuas renowned, professional SecuFirm2 mounting system and the pre-applied NT-H1 thermal compound make installation a breeze. Backed up with Noctuas trusted 6-year manufacturers warranty, the NH-U12S redux is a smart, affordable choice for a quiet, high-quality 120mm cooler.Just like with Noctuas more expensive coolers, future mounting upgrade kits for the NH-U12S redux will be provided free of charge if technically possible, making it a safe long-term investment.Users who would like to further improve the cooling efficiency of the NH-U12S redux can do so with the newly introduced, optional NA-FK1 kit that contains a second NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM fan, fan clips, anti-vibration pads, a y-cable, and Low-Noise Adaptors. By upgrading the cooler to a push/pull-style dual-fan setup, the NA-FK1 makes it possible to achieve even better performance or to reduce noise levels by having two fans running at lower speeds.The manufacturers suggested retail prices are EUR/USD 49.90 for the NH-U12S redux and EUR/USD 16.90 for the NA-FK1 Kit. Now available at Noctua's official Amazon Stores worldwide. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.