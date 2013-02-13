Noctua Presents Redux Line CPU Cooler and Second Fan Kit

Noctua today presented the NH-U12S redux, the first CPU cooler within its redux line of products. True to the spirit of the redux line, the NH-U12S redux takes the proven concept of the original, award-winning NH-U12S and reduces it to its essential core: a quiet, quality-made 120mm cooler with streamlined accessories that are highly compatible, easy to install, and accessibly priced. With the NA-FK1 second fan kit, the NH-U12S redux can be upgraded to a push/pull dual-fan configuration for further improved performance.
Our redux line fans have earned an excellent reputation for providing trusted Noctua quality without breaking the bank, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). Today, were proud to present our first redux line CPU cooler, which does exactly the same thing. Were confident that the NH-U12S redux will be a perfect choice for anybody who has always wanted a Noctua heatsink but couldnt quite justify the investment.
The Noctua NH-U12S redux is a streamlined, accessibly priced version of the iconic NH-U12S that has established itself as a benchmark for slim, highly compatible 120mm CPU coolers. The redux version uses the same proven heatsink layout that guarantees 100% compatibility with tall RAM modules as well as excellent case and PCIe compatibility. Thanks to the popular NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM fan that supports automatic speed control through the motherboard, it provides high performance under load and runs whisper-quiet at idle. At the same time, Noctuas renowned, professional SecuFirm2 mounting system and the pre-applied NT-H1 thermal compound make installation a breeze. Backed up with Noctuas trusted 6-year manufacturers warranty, the NH-U12S redux is a smart, affordable choice for a quiet, high-quality 120mm cooler.
Just like with Noctuas more expensive coolers, future mounting upgrade kits for the NH-U12S redux will be provided free of charge if technically possible, making it a safe long-term investment.
Users who would like to further improve the cooling efficiency of the NH-U12S redux can do so with the newly introduced, optional NA-FK1 kit that contains a second NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM fan, fan clips, anti-vibration pads, a y-cable, and Low-Noise Adaptors. By upgrading the cooler to a push/pull-style dual-fan setup, the NA-FK1 makes it possible to achieve even better performance or to reduce noise levels by having two fans running at lower speeds.
Pricing and Availability
The manufacturers suggested retail prices are EUR/USD 49.90 for the NH-U12S redux and EUR/USD 16.90 for the NA-FK1 Kit. Now available at Noctua's official Amazon Stores worldwide. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
Noctua NH-U12S redux
Noctua NA-FK1 Kit