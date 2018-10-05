NVIDIA Address DX11 Game Launch Failures With GeForce 445.78 Hotfix Driver

Earlier this week NVIDIA released the GeForce 445.75 Game Ready Drivers as part of their downgraded GTC schedule, introducing DLSS 2.0 to the RTX GPU feature set. Sadly that revision also introduced a slight flaw into the driver stack that they've hurried out a fix for, in the form of the GeForce 445.78 Hotfix Driver
GeForce Hotfix Driver version 445.78
GeForce Hotfix display driver version 445.78 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 445.75.
This Hotfix driver addresses the following:
- Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel
Click on the URL below to download the appropriate driver:
Windows 10 64-bit Standard Driver - Click Here
Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver - Click Here
For assistance with choosing between Windows 10 Standard and DCH display driver, please visit the FAQ below:
NVIDIA DCH/Standard Display Drivers for Windows 10 FAQ
This update is only appropriate for Windows 10 users experiencing this specific (but quite important) flaw. The fix should be rolled out to the main driver branch on the next release, likely scheduled to coincide with the release of Resident Evil 3 on April 3rd. All credit to NVIDIA for the swift turn-around on the fix despite what must be rather frustrating working conditions.
SOURCE: NVIDIA Customer Help