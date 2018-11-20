NVIDIA Announce 'Embark On Your Journey' DEATH STRANDING Bundle & New Game Ready Driver

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Death Stranding. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and F1 2020.The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.- The refresh rate of 144Hz-capable HDMI displays cannot be set above 120 Hz. [3038540]- [Kepler GPUs]: With SLI/multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs may occur soon after launching an application. [200628981]- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game may randomly crash. [3037846]- [Adobe Premiere]: Adjustments in Lumetri color panel causes video to appear noisy. [3038602]- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti]: Blue-screen crash, application hang, or system hang may occur. [3038621]- [Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when the NVIDIA Control Panel >3D Settings >Manage Display Mode is set to Automatic or Optimus, and cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]- [Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]- [Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems. [200627952]