NVIDIA Broadcast App v1.3 Improves Noise Removal, Software Integration

PRESS RELEASE
NVIDIAs tool to enhance both live streaming and video conferencing just got even better. The Broadcast app has transformed the homes, apartments and dorm rooms of millions of content creators, remote students and workers into home studios through the power of AIall without the need to purchase specialized equipment.
The latest upgrade, NVIDIA Broadcast version 1.3, is available to download today and further improves noise removal, adds more camera compatibility, and reduces the impact on overall system performance.
Whats New in NVIDIA Broadcast 1.3
NVIDIA Broadcasts noise removal AI effect has been widely praised for its ability to remove background noise while keeping speech clear and crisp. The exception? When someone speaks with a lot of emotion typically speaking loudly or at a higher pitch and their speech is sometimes inadvertently removed. This rarely happens, but is typically at the peak moments of excitement during a livestream. The new update addresses this with dedicated training sound profiles to retain that speech while removing the unwanted background noise.
The community frequently requests more support for video devices. Now many of your favorite professional and virtual cameras, as well as capture cards, are compatible with NVIDIA Broadcast including Canon EOS Webcam Utility, Nikon Webcam Utility, Sony Webcam Utility, OBS Virtual Camera, and more.
With version 1.2 we added the ability for users to stack effects. VRAM could become limited when multitaskers run AI features for their microphone, speakers and camera simultaneously. Version 1.3 reduces VRAM usage by over 40%, leading to an increase in FPS while gaming.
Finally, we have several new UI elements and bug fixes that round out a better, smoother, NVIDIA Broadcast experience.
NVIDIA Broadcast is an App and an Ecosystem
NVIDIA partners with the top creative app developers to accelerate and enhance content creation using Broadcast technology.
- Live streamers get NVIDIAs noise removal in OBS Studio 27, Streamlabs, XSplit Broadcaster 4.0, or Gamecaster 4, applying effects per audio source, providing more granular control over audio. Add Xaymars StreamFX plugin for OBS to get NVIDIAs auto frame technology.
- Video editors and podcasters can add NVIDIA noise removal as a VST filter to any compatible apps using Xaymars VoiceFX. This works in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, or Audacity 64-bit.
- VFX artists explore Notch's native integration of virtual background, Face Tracking, and 3D Body Tracking, allowing for advanced VFX effects to be seamlessly added.
- Owners of AVerMedia microphones, headsets or cameras get all relevant NVIDIA Broadcast features directly embedded into the devices software. AVerMedias CamEngine and VoiceEngine software can already enable Broadcast features.
- Video editors and podcasters can add NVIDIA noise removal as a VST filter to any compatible apps using Xaymars VoiceFX. This works in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, or Audacity 64-bit.
- VFX artists explore Notch's native integration of virtual background, Face Tracking, and 3D Body Tracking, allowing for advanced VFX effects to be seamlessly added.
- Owners of AVerMedia microphones, headsets or cameras get all relevant NVIDIA Broadcast features directly embedded into the devices software. AVerMedias CamEngine and VoiceEngine software can already enable Broadcast features.
In order to use NVIDIA Broadcast effects in these apps, users must install the NVIDIA Broadcast redistributable package and update apps to the latest version.
And remember, GeForce GPU owners also have direct access to the NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC), an independent section of the GPU where encoding gets offloaded to. Its used by OBS Studio, XSplit, Streamlabs, Discord and more to improve streaming performance.
More information on the NVIDIA Broadcast app can be found on the official forums, where you'll also be able to leave feedback and discuss features with other community members. Alternatively, leave a short video clip on the dedicated feedback page.