NVIDIA & CD Projekt Tease Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077-Themed GeForce GPU
Real fanatics of CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 will soon have a new toy to lust after ahead of the game's actual release later this year. The publishers are teaming up with NVIDIA for the design and release of a Limited Edition GeForce RTX GPU themed after the title, complete with striking colour-scheme for the cooler shroud. Or at least that's what a few less than cryptic tweets posted this evening are hinting at.
The timing of a full announcement largely depends on the technology under the hood of the upcoming graphics card. If it's an RTX 20-series - perhaps an RTX 2080 Ti - then we will likely see it sooner rather than later, perhaps in the week of the Game Developers Conference in mid-March or even earlier. Alternatively, if the card will be a showcase piece for NVIDIA's next-generation 'Ampere' architecture, we can probably expect to see more during GTC 2020 in late March.
A blurred image is all we have to go by thus far, but the design is clearly a twist on a standard RTX 20-series Founder's Edition cooler with Cyberpunk neon colour highlights. And lest we forget, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be equipped with GeForce RTX technology including real-time ray tracing.
This won't be the first NVIDIA GeForce limited edition GPU based on 3rd party IP. In 2016 they revealed the Collectors Edition NVIDIA TITAN Xp, two subtly different designs based on Star Wars' Galactic Empire and Jedi Order styles. These cards were, as you might have guess, not cheap.
