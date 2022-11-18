NVIDIA Comments On Ongoing 12VHPWR Adapter Issues

Updated 11/18/2022 10:00 AM

Power Connector Update  GeForce RTX 4090



We are actively investigating the reports. We are aware of about 50 cases globally.



Our findings to date suggest that a common issue is that connectors are not fully plugged into the graphics card. To help ensure the connector is secure we recommend plugging the power dongle into the graphics card first to ensure its firmly and evenly plugged in, before plugging the graphics card into the motherboard.



We are investigating additional ways to ensure that the connector is secure before powering on the graphics card.



NVIDIA and our partners are committed to supporting our customers and ensuring an expedited RMA process, regardless of the cable or card used.



Source: We are actively investigating the reports. We are aware of about 50 cases globally.Our findings to date suggest that a common issue is that connectors are not fully plugged into the graphics card. To help ensure the connector is secure we recommend plugging the power dongle into the graphics card first to ensure its firmly and evenly plugged in, before plugging the graphics card into the motherboard.We are investigating additional ways to ensure that the connector is secure before powering on the graphics card.NVIDIA and our partners are committed to supporting our customers and ensuring an expedited RMA process, regardless of the cable or card used.Source: NVIDIA

As of this writing, there are no reports of failing 12VHPWR adapters on GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards that are available in the market today.