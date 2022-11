NVIDIA Comments On Ongoing 12VHPWR Adapter Issues

We are actively investigating the reports. We are aware of about 50 cases globally.Our findings to date suggest that a common issue is that connectors are not fully plugged into the graphics card. To help ensure the connector is secure we recommend plugging the power dongle into the graphics card first to ensure it’s firmly and evenly plugged in, before plugging the graphics card into the motherboard.We are investigating additional ways to ensure that the connector is secure before powering on the graphics card.NVIDIA and our partners are committed to supporting our customers and ensuring an expedited RMA process, regardless of the cable or card used.Source: NVIDIA