NVIDIA Comments On Ongoing 12VHPWR Adapter Issues

NVIDIA has been actively investigating the growing concerns regarding the 12VHPWR adapters included in the GeForce RTX 4090, and now the GeForce RTX 4080, graphics cards. As of this writing, some users of GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards from different brands have been plagued with seemingly defective or misused 12VHPWR adapters. These adapters have the tendency to melt or catch fire. While there are no conclusive findings as to the cause of these issues, NVIDIA points out the suspected cause of the adapters melting.
NVIDIA comments on possible user error as the main cause of the 12VHPWR adapters failing. Not properly connecting the adapter is said to be the primary cause of failure. Read NVIDIAs statement posted on the NVIDIA support channel.
Updated 11/18/2022 10:00 AM
Power Connector Update GeForce RTX 4090
We are actively investigating the reports. We are aware of about 50 cases globally.
Our findings to date suggest that a common issue is that connectors are not fully plugged into the graphics card. To help ensure the connector is secure we recommend plugging the power dongle into the graphics card first to ensure its firmly and evenly plugged in, before plugging the graphics card into the motherboard.
We are investigating additional ways to ensure that the connector is secure before powering on the graphics card.
NVIDIA and our partners are committed to supporting our customers and ensuring an expedited RMA process, regardless of the cable or card used.
Source: NVIDIA
As of this writing, there are no reports of failing 12VHPWR adapters on GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards that are available in the market today.