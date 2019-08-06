NVIDIA DLDSR Debuts With New GeForce Game Ready Driver

Whats New in Version 511.23 WHQL



GeForce Game Ready Driver



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready for God of War



This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for God of War, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, GRIT, and Monster Hunter Rise.



Gaming Technology



- Includes support for NVIDIA DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution).



New Features and Other Changes



- Added support for Windows 11 Dynamic Refresh Rate.

- Added support for CUDA 11.6.

- The NVIDIA OpenCL driver has added support for new provisional extension specifications released by Khronos.

- Added new OpenCL compiler technology as an opt-in feature.



Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 511.23



The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.



Fixed Issues in this Release



Flicker/disappearing text occurs when 12-bit color is used. [3358884]

Random flickering occurs across the top of the screen when using desktop applications.[3427298]

In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker.[3405228]

[Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

[HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control

Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998]

- To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.

Theis the first to support Deep Learning Digital Super Resolution (DLDSR), a new form of NVIDIA DSR that leverages AI and RTX hardware to more effectively downscale games rendered higher than monitor frame rates. Where there's headroom in the rendering horsepower available to your system, for example when playing older titles or running without other computationally expensive forms of anti-aliasing, DSR can be an excellent means of gaining improve visuals.In addition tothis driver is Game Ready forand, each of which are launching soon or gaining new DLC content before the next expected driver update window.NVIDIA are also adding support for new Vulkan and OpenCL extensions as part of the v510 driver family. These extensions, alongside optional compiler optimisations for OpenCL (the OpenCL NVVM 7.0 Compiler), should serve to improve performance in software that utilises the APIs but won't necessarily add new functionality.This driver is also the first in the main branch to support the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, a GPU that enjoyed an exclusive driver release earlier this week.You can download the GeForce Game Ready 511.23 driver through the GeForce Experience desktop app or directly via geforce.com/drivers . These drivers support GPUs as far back as the GTX 900-series (Maxwell architecture) and are compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and 11. NVIDIA DSR is an alternative form of anti-aliasing that uses super-sampling techniques rather than lossy-but-fast temporal or screen-space optimisations such as TAA and FXAA. Anti-aliasing is by its very nature computationally expensive, particularly super-sampling subtypes that increase the effective rendering resolution of a frame; unfortunately super-sampling techniques are also some of the best for visual clarity.Many games, be they old or just relatively kind on your hardware, don't necessarily need 100% of your GPU resources to operate at ideal frame rates at a given monitor resolution. In these cases you can take advantage of the most 'expensive' AA around by rendering at a resolution higher than your monitor's native specs and then down-sampling to native resolution, eliminating many of the artefacts of heavily optimised techniques. The higher your render resolution, the more accurate your final image will be.Although available through 3rd party utilities, NVIDIA were the first to integrate super-sampling feature at the driver level with NVIDIA DSR, followed by their competitors. It has however fallen out of favour as focus shifted to ray tracing and DLSS, two features that don't leave much room for standard DSR at current GPU performance levels.DLDSR takes things a step further by improving the downsampling method using a pre-trained neural network, resulting in an output frame that's as good as DSR 4x (using 4 rendered pixels for each final image pixel) with just DLDSR 2.25x (using 2.25x the rendered pixels for a final frame).In practice, this means that a DLDSR user can get the equivalent quality of a 4K-rendered and downscaled image with one rendered at 1620p. That's a huge increase in performance that makes the technology viable for a much wider selection of games.Unfortunately DLDSR is only supported on NVIDIA RTX hardware, but those sporting RTX hardware now have something extra to do with all those CUDA cores that otherwise go to waste when playing classics from the pre-ray tracing era on 1080p monitors.