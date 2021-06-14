NVIDIA Drivers Now Game Ready For Dying Light 2 & New Notebook RTX GPUs

NVIDIA are continuing their long-term GPU support efforts this week with a new GeForce Game Ready Driver optimising for games and hardware released in early February. The Game Ready 511.65 - WHQL driver supports the new RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics for notebooks, unlocks RTX features in Techlands Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and adds a few more tweaks for other titles expected to launch this month.
The RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti are Ampere-based graphics chipsets now integrated into selected performance and workstation notebooks from partners such as ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE and more. They're part of updated gaming and Studio ranges, with the latter oriented towards CAD/CAM/video rendering markets rather than pure frames per second. Each is fully compatible with the comprehensive Ampere featureset, but Studio laptops are typically shipped with and supported by the less frequently updated Studio driver package. Note that the specs of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti don't match their desktop counterparts.
In addition to unlocking DLSS and DirectX 12 ray tracing in Dying Light 2, this Game Ready driver offers pre-launch optimisations for Sloclap's action-adventure Sifu. Dying Light 2's advanced access period begins today (February 2nd), while Sifu is scheduled for February 8th. It should therefore provide the best possible experience for launch-day players on GeForce hardware.
The driver also supports the new GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU launched last month. You can download it from Geforce.com/drivers by selecting your hardware and OS configuration, or through the GeForce Experience desktop app. It's compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and 11.
Releasing along the Game Ready drivers for Ampere GPUs are two security update drivers for legacy hardware. The GeForce Security Update Driver 473.04 WHQL (Windows 7, 8 and 8.1) and GeForce Security Update Driver 473.04 WHQL (Windows 10 and 11) address Omniverse Launcher vulnerabilities outlined in a January 2022 Security Bulletin.
Release Notes for v511.65
Whats New in Version 511.65 WHQL
GeForce Game Ready Driver
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 511.65
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Game Ready for Dying Light 2 Stay Human
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features several DirectX 12 Ultimate ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Sifu.
Gaming Technology
Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti notebooks. Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article.
Fixed Issues in this Release
[Windows11][Far Cry 6]: Geometric corruption occurs in the benchmark and in gameplay. [3441540]
Multiple apps report stutter (or light to poor hitching) due to allocation creation. [3426466]
[Notebook]: With Advanced Optimus configured in dGPU mode, notebook will display a black screen. [3502766]
Some 3440x1440 monitors may display a black screen when selecting a DLDSR resolution.[3502478]
[DirectX 12]: GeForce Experience Freestyle filters may cause game to flicker. [3496529]
[Forza Horizon]: The game freezes when applying livery or vinyl to certain cars when ray tracing is enabled. [3506220/3506340]
