NVIDIA Ends August With A GeForce Driver Update



Aliens: Fireteam Elite is one of 24 titles to receive GeForce Experience Optimal Playable Setting profiles in this update

- Aliens: Fireteam Elite

- Bless Unleashed

- Blood of Heroes

- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

- Draw & Guess

- Faraday Protocol

- Final Fantasy

- Final Fantasy III

- Ghost Hunters Corp

- Golf With Your Friends

- GrandChase

- Humankind

- King's Bounty II

- Madden NFL 22

- Mini Motorways

- Psychonauts 2

- Quake Remastered

- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

- Supraland

- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

- The Walking Dead: Onslaught

- Yakuza 4 Remastered

- Yakuza 5 Remastered

Whats New in Version 471.96 WHQL



GeForce Game Ready Driver



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1. Additionally, this release also provides support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.



Learn more in our



New Features and Other Changes



- Updated scaling resolution in NVIDIA Image Sharpening.



Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 471.96



The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.



Fixed Issues in this Release



- DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]

- Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]

- Blue-screen crash/reboot loop occurs when two Samsung Odyssey G9 displays @ 240Hz are connected. [3256732]

- NVDisplay.Container.exe constantly writes data to C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation

vtopps

vtopps.db3. [3350171]

- [Windows 11][Notebook]: With the graphics mode set to Hybrid, the GPU frequently wakes up while idle. [3345922]

- [CUDA][Turing/Volta GPUs]: Stability issues with Topaz Denoise AI. [200755368]



Windows 10 Issues



[Deathloop][HDR]:TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled.

- If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.



[NVIDIA Control Panel]: After overinstalling the driver using express install when GPU scaling is enabled, the 0.59x upscaling factor is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolution list (Display > Change Resolution page).

- To work around, disable and then re-enable GPU scaling. Alternatively, perform a clean driver installation.



[Battlefield V][DirectX 12]: The game may crash with HDR enabled. [3353767]

- To work around, enable HDR from the Windows display settings before launching the game.



[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]

