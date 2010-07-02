NVIDIA Ends August With A GeForce Driver Update

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is one of 24 titles to receive GeForce Experience Optimal Playable Setting profiles in this update
August 2021 is giving way to September and a glut of new PC games all waiting for a brief time in the limelight. But even as the month hits its twilight hours NVIDIA are publishing a new GeForce driver that, rather than tackle any one specific title, uses the breathing room to roll in support for ancillary software and hardware that improves your gaming experience.
The GeForce Game Ready Driver 471.96 is sets the groundwork for six newly certified G-Sync Compatible gaming monitors, each offering buttery-smooth gaming outside of V-Sync windows. Although each were unofficially compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync support under the VESA Adaptive Sync framework, certification gives them that nifty stamp of approval and potentially some bespoke setting tweaks that can help to improve end-user experiences. At minimum they support refresh rates from 48Hz to 120Hz, and the list includes two huge new OLED panels from Philips and Xiaomi.
The full list of certified monitors can be found here, but be aware that manufacturer naming conventions can disguise an incompatible variant that matches one on the list.
This new driver is also adding GeForce Experience optimisation profiles for 24 more titles, joining a supported list of over one thousand. This one-click process scans your system and recommends in-game settings best tailored to your hardware setup, prioritising the best combination for frame rates without degradation of in-game visual fidelity. It can help to improve your experience without delving deep into the game's options menu, and may make highly impactful suggestions that you wouldn't normally know to consider. The newly optimisable games, many of which released in the last month, are as follows:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Bless Unleashed
- Blood of Heroes
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Draw & Guess
- Faraday Protocol
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy III
- Ghost Hunters Corp
- Golf With Your Friends
- GrandChase
- Humankind
- King's Bounty II
- Madden NFL 22
- Mini Motorways
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake Remastered
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- Supraland
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
You can download the GeForce Game Ready 471.96 WHQL driver from GeForce.com/drivers, where you will be prompted for your OS and GPU, or via the GeForce Experience app. The driver package is available for 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and the current Insider build for Windows 11, compatible with GPUs as far back as the GTX 600-series. Note that this will be one of the last drivers to support hardware the GTX 700-series and older GPUs, each of which are entering legacy support status in the near future.
Release Notes
Whats New in Version 471.96 WHQL
New Features and Other Changes
- Updated scaling resolution in NVIDIA Image Sharpening.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 471.96
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]
- Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]
- Blue-screen crash/reboot loop occurs when two Samsung Odyssey G9 displays @ 240Hz are connected. [3256732]
- NVDisplay.Container.exe constantly writes data to C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\nvtopps\nvtopps.db3. [3350171]
- [Windows 11][Notebook]: With the graphics mode set to Hybrid, the GPU frequently wakes up while idle. [3345922]
- [CUDA][Turing/Volta GPUs]: Stability issues with Topaz Denoise AI. [200755368]
Windows 10 Issues
[Deathloop][HDR]:TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled.
- If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
[NVIDIA Control Panel]: After overinstalling the driver using express install when GPU scaling is enabled, the 0.59x upscaling factor is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolution list (Display > Change Resolution page).
- To work around, disable and then re-enable GPU scaling. Alternatively, perform a clean driver installation.
[Battlefield V][DirectX 12]: The game may crash with HDR enabled. [3353767]
- To work around, enable HDR from the Windows display settings before launching the game.
[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]