NVIDIA Extends GeForce NOW With New High-Performance Membership Tier

- Disciples: Liberation (a new game launching on Steam and the Epic Games Store)

- ELYON (new game launching on Steam)

- Riders Republic - Trial Week (on Ubisoft Connect)

- Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration (new game launch on Epic Games Store)

- Sword and Fairy 7 (new game launch on Steam)

- The Forgotten City (Steam and Epic Games Store)

- Legend of Keepers (Steam and Epic Games Store)

- New World (Steam)

- Townscaper (Steam)

Thursday's are always big days for's premium game streaming service, but this week's GFN Thursday platform update will be more significant than most. The team have just announced a new high performance subscription tier as part their second generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD server infrastructure, bringing with it RTX 30-class graphics and more.Priced at £89.99 for 6 months (compared to £44.99 for the formerly top-end subscription), the High Performance subscription tier is an RTX On platform that's playable on a huge swathe of systems including low-power laptops, MacBooks and even the SHIELD TV set-top console. Powered by GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs and AMD Threadripper CPUs, the new generation of SuperPOD servers unlock streaming at resolutions up to 1600p with frame rates exceeding 100fps. Even 4K60fps gaming could be at your fingertips, anywhere in the world, while also supporting RTX features including ray-traced lighting and DLSS.This High Performance option is available alongside both Priority and Free subscription packages, but can be seen as an upgrade to the former. Subscribers will have exclusive access to these RTX 3080-powered server and have maximum session lengths extended to 8 hours from 6, but the list of well over 100 supported games remains unchanged. Subscriber numbers will be limited so interested parties are urged to sign up https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce-now/ Graphics card availability remains low and by extension expensive, particularly in the high performance class. The GeForce NOW Priority and High Performance sub tiers might be the most affordable way to get into or return to high fidelity PC gaming, no matter your hardware.In addition to supporting the new membership preorder, version 2.0.34 of the GeForce NOW client brings beta support for Microsoft Edge on PC, giving members yet another way to play their favourite PC games. These games can also support Adaptive Sync technology for silky-smooth gaming on compatible variable refresh rate monitors, laptop panels and TVs, while also improving latency for the new High Performance servers.GeForce NOW regularly brings new games to the platform and announcements are made on Thursdays like clockwork. This week monster MMO hitis the highlight, and eight other titles broaden out the newcomers that are now optimised for the service.Coming to GeForce NOW this week are:As a reminder, to play a particular game on GeForce NOW you'll need to own through its respective storefront and associate your Epic/Steam/Unisoft account with GFN. You don't need multiple copies to play on your home PC and streamed via GFN.More information is available, as always, at nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce-now/ . Restricted Free account and Priority account signups are still open, the latter of which is priced at £44.99 for six months. See the full list of supported games at https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce-now/games/