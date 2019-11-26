NVIDIA GeForce 446.14 WHQL Drivers Get Game Ready For Valorant

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration, and Crucible.- Added Variable Rate Supersampling (VRSS) support for- Includes support for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1)This release supports the following APIs:- Open Computing Language (OpenCL software) 1.2 for NVIDIA® Kepler and later GPUs- OpenGL® 4.6- Vulkan® 1.1- DirectX 11- DirectX 12 (Windows 10)- nView - 149.77- HD Audio Driver - 1.3.38.26- NVIDIA PhysX System Software - 9.19.0218- GeForce Experience - 3.20.3.63- CUDA - 10.2- Standard NVIDIA Control Panel - 8.1.940.0- DCH NVIDIA Control Panel - 8.1.956.0The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.[Notebook]: Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperatures. [2929921/200608270][SLI]: Major frame time spikes occur in multiple games.[2903264][HDR]: Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled. [2909218][Overwatch]: Improved game stability. [2938981][Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858][Resident Evil 3 Remake][DirectX 12]: Some objects in the game may flicker. [2938095][F1 2019]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop. [200608572]Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged upon launching an application. [2937218]Fixed driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650. [2919568]Corsair iCUE program triggers Geforce Overlay. [200614189]As with every released driver, version 446.14 WHQL of the Release 445 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.[VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616][Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding occurs in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337][Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188][SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay.[200593967][Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776][Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884][Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]