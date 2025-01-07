NVIDIA GeForce NOW Users Experience Intermittent Errors Amid High Demand

NVIDIAs cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW, is currently facing technical difficulties as a surge in demand causes intermittent errors for users worldwide. Customers are reporting issues with the GeForce NOW application not loading properly or games failing to launch, leaving many unable to access the service. As of this writing, the GeForce NOW global services are offline.
According to NVIDIAs official status page, the issue was first flagged on September 11, 2025, with engineers identifying high demand as the root cause. The company has stated that it is actively working to mitigate the problem and restore normal functionality.
NVIDIA also acknowledged the situation through its official GeForce NOW account on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the spike in traffic is impacting both app performance and game availability.
Users are encountering errors when attempting to load the GeForce NOW app or launch games
NVIDIA has identified unusually high demand as the cause of the disruption
The engineering team is investigating and working on solutions to stabilise the service
NVIDIA has yet to provide an estimated timeline for resolution, but continues to post live updates through its official status page. Customers are advised to monitor the page or GeForce NOWs official social media channels for further announcements.