NVIDIA Introduces Quadro Experience For Quadro Professional Graphics

Use Quadro Experience for 4K recording and share work quickly to optimize and accelerate your workflow. Quadro Experience allows you to post captured videos to your favourite third-party sites like Twitch and YouTube . The application has an Instant Replay feature that allows users to automatically record up to 20 minutes of desktop activity or broadcast your desktop to multiple viewers like in presentations, meetings, classes, and training without using other applications or additional setup.Learn more about NVIDIA Quadro Experience at the NVIDIA Blog