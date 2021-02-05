NVIDIA Marks GeForce NOW Anniversary with Chrome Browser Gaming

- Apex Legends Season 8 (via Origin and Steam)

- Blue Fire (Steam)

- Code2040 (Steam)

- Curious Expedition 2 (Steam)

- Magicka 2 (Steam)

- Might & Magic Heroes V: Tribes of East (Steam)

- Mini Ninjas (Steam)

- Order of Battle: World War II (Steam)

- Path of Wuxia (English language release on Steam)

- Secret World Legends (Steam)

- Valheim (Steam)

- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War (Epic Games Store)

- Werewolf: The Apocalypse  Earthblood (Epic Games Store)

- Art of Rally

- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game

- Day of Infamy

- Everspace

- Farm Manager 2018

- Farmer's Dynasty

- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

- Lumberjack's Dynasty

- Observer: System Redux

- Outriders demo

- Project Highrise

- Rise of Industry

- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

- South Park: The Fractured But Whole

- South Park: The Stick of Truth

- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

- Thea 2: The Shattering

Todaycelebrate their first official anniversary as the premier way to stream games remotely on the PC. More than 175 million hours have been streamed by gamers and 130 million highlights have been captured, a crushing amount of engagement. And a high proportion of that gameplay will have been on devices unable to otherwise support the high end visuals (including RTX ray tracing) and 60fps performance in AAA titles.That said, it's been a year of ups and downs since they exited beta. Plenty of new titles have been added to the service, but it's also exposed fractures with publisher partnerships and raised fundamental principles of whether streaming games you own from a remote PC is a consumer right or subject to publisher veto. Now, with some of the initial teething problems out the way, they're ready to take the next step and bring GeForce NOW remote streaming to browsers.GeForce NOW has arrived on Chrome browsers , adding another platform alongside Windows PC and Apple Mac. Thanks to Chrome and Apple's Rosetta translation layer for x86_64 instructions the service is even available on Macs powered by the new M1 processor, both via the browser and desktop client. Not a bad way to herald a new year.Subscribers can get started by pointing their Chrome browser at https://play.geforcenow.com/ , log in and play.NVIDIA are also adding more titles to the service as part of theirprogram, which aims to roll out both new games and driver-based performance optimisations for subscribers. Thirteen games, DLC or seasonal content updates will be joined by at least another 17 over the course of February, includingand the demo of. And like last month there might be some surprise extras to look forward to.The updated desktop client is now available to download . More information on the games coming to GFN this month can be found here . And don't forget that pay monthly subscribers will be able to stream with RTX on where the game supports it.