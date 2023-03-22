NVIDIA Release GeForce 576.88 Driver With DLSS 4 Support For Mecha BREAK, Diablo 4 and the RTX 5050

Today NVIDIA formally launched the GeForce RTX 5050, a new gaming GPU based on the Blackwell architecture that squarely targets mainstream budget gamers with a penchant for online multiplayer. Supporting this launch is a new GeForce Game Ready Driver - required for the new GPU - that also rolls in a selection of improvements to both overall performance on NVIDIA cards and unlocks features in a handful of modern titles.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.88 highlights consist of integrating DLSS 4 support to four titles, particularly Multi-Frame Generation capabilities that vastly increase framerates for a smoother-feeling experience. These titles will also offer DLSS Super Resolution, the upscaling technology that leverages AI which is by now a core aspect of the RTX suite, a suite that's compatible with every NVIDIA RTX GPU.
This update also fixes a small set of previously identified gaming and general bugs, including the frustrating 'black screen while installing' problem experienced on some AMD Ryzen systems. Note however that, as always, your mileage may vary depending on your specific PC configuration.
The games receiving some love in this update are:
Diablo 4
Season nine of the genre-defining franchise's fourth iteration has now begun. Sins of the Horadrim brings a new season quest, the ability to craft your own spells and seasonal jewels, and the return of Asteroth as an end-game boss with refreshed mechanics. At season start this driver will also unlock DLSS 4 MFG to push the engine over 300fps at 4K with top-end systems, or provide a very healthy bump in framerates on more modest systems with all the eye-candy enabled.
Remember that while Multi Frame Generation is exclusive to the RTX 50-series, the improved upscaling of DLSS 4.0 should be more widely available on older RTX models.
Mecha BREAK
Chinese mecha shooter Mecha BREAK by Amazing Seasun Games launches worldwide this week and NVIDIA are lining up with Day 1 support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution. Furthermore, this driver should also help to smooth out teething issues with game stability during its crucial launch window.
NVIDIA expect players with even the most modest RTX 5060 to be able to play at well over 200FPS at 1080p, even with all the setting maxed out, thanks to the DLSS 4 Super Resolution and MFG. Those lucky enough to have a truly epic system with high-end CPU and RTX 5090 meanwhile might be able to expect framerates of over 450fps at 4K, again contingent on DLSS 4 SR and MFG. Even without MFG, that should be an eye-popping experience judging by preview video.
Still Wakes the Deep
2024's psychological horror title Still Wakes the Deep from genre veterans The Chinese Room receives a long-awaited DLSS update with this driver release. This should help to bolster immersion in this deeply atmospheric underwater experience.
The timing could scarcely be better; the Siren's Rest expansion released on June 18th and both are available as a bundle with deep reductions as part of the Steam Summer Sale 2025.
NTE Closed Beta
Neverness to Everness, dubbed NTE by developers Hotta Studio (a Perfect World Games subsidiary), is described as a 'supernatural urban open-world RPG'. It's ambitious scope can be explored in the upcoming Closed Beta set to start on July 3rd, and NVIDIA are supporting the test with this Game Ready release.
Integration of DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation will certainly be welcomed by those searching for cutting-edge performance but, as with Mecha BREAK, it's the launch-day driver-level optimisations and bug fixes which should be the most positive aspect of this update at this stage of the game's life cycle.
The GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.88 is compatible with GPUs based on Maxwell, Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace and Blackwell architectures, i.e. from the GTX 900-series forward. Download packages are compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and 11. A release note summary is available below:
Release Notes
Whats New in Version 576.88 WHQL
- Game Ready for Mecha BREAK and Diablo IV
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Mecha BREAK, as well as the DLSS 4 updates for Diablo IV and Monster Hunter Wilds.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here.
- Gaming Technology
Adds support for GeForce RTX 5050 desktop and laptop GPUs
Fixed Issues
Fixed Gaming Bugs:
- When enabling NVIDIA Smooth Motion in games, GPU video memory runs at slightly lower speed [5337348]
- Cyberpunk 2077: Some notebooks will freeze when NVIDIA App Overlay is used when DLSS Frame Generation is enabled [5327306]
Fixed General Bugs
- Black screen when installing drivers on some AMD Ryzen configurations [5107271]
- Black screen when switching between 480Hz and 360Hz on Sony SDM-27Q10S monitor [5335399]
