NVIDIA Releases DLSS 2.0 Via Latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers

NVIDIA announces the release of DLSS 2.0 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to be delivered via the latest GeForce 445.75 Game Ready drivers. DLSS renders fewer pixels and then uses AI to construct sharp, higher resolution images delivering better visuals in supported game titles. Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, DLSS 2.0 is a new and improved deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images. It gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray tracing settings and increase output resolutions.
NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 is already available in Deliver Us The Moon and Wolfenstein: Youngblood; launches in MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries today; and comes to Control via a game patch on March 26th. Also, DLSS 2.0 is now available to Unreal Engine 4 developers through the DLSS Developer Program that will accelerate deployment in one of the worlds most popular game engines. If youre a developer, head here to learn more.
DLSS 2.0 Features and Key EnhancementsSuperior Image Quality
DLSS 2.0 offers image quality comparable to native resolution while rendering only one quarter to one-half of the pixels. It employs new temporal feedback techniques for sharper image details and improved stability from frame to frame.
Great Scaling Across All GeForce RTX GPUs and Resolutions
A new AI network more efficiently uses Tensor Cores to execute 2X faster than the original. This improves frame rates and eliminates previous limitations on which GPUs, settings, and resolutions could be enabled.
One Network For All Games
The original DLSS required training the AI network for each new game. DLSS 2.0 trains using non-game-specific content, delivering a generalized network that works across games. This means faster game integrations, and ultimately more DLSS games.
Customizable Options
DLSS 2.0 offers users 3 image quality modes - Quality, Balanced, Performance - that control the games internal rendering resolution, with Performance mode enabling up to 4X super-resolution (i.e. 1080p → 4K). This means more user choice, and even bigger performance boosts.
See DLSS 2.0 in action on the following games below
Control with DLSS 2.0
Deliver Us The Moon DLSS Performance and Image Quality Boost
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries with DLSS 2.0
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Performance and Image Quality Boost
The GeForce 445.75 Game Ready Driver also delivers day-one support for Half-Life: Alyx, Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoints Ghost Experience alongside the DLSS 2.0 update for Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.
