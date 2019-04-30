NVIDIA Releases DLSS 2.0 Via Latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers

DLSS 2.0 Features and Key Enhancements

Control with DLSS 2.0

Deliver Us The Moon DLSS Performance and Image Quality Boost

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries with DLSS 2.0

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Performance and Image Quality Boost

DLSS 2.0 offers image quality comparable to native resolution while rendering only one quarter to one-half of the pixels. It employs new temporal feedback techniques for sharper image details and improved stability from frame to frame.A new AI network more efficiently uses Tensor Cores to execute 2X faster than the original. This improves frame rates and eliminates previous limitations on which GPUs, settings, and resolutions could be enabled.The original DLSS required training the AI network for each new game. DLSS 2.0 trains using non-game-specific content, delivering a generalized network that works across games. This means faster game integrations, and ultimately more DLSS games.DLSS 2.0 offers users 3 image quality modes - Quality, Balanced, Performance - that control the games internal rendering resolution, with Performance mode enabling up to 4X super-resolution (i.e. 1080p → 4K). This means more user choice, and even bigger performance boosts.