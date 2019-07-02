NVIDIA Revamps GeForce GTX 1650 With GDDR6 Memory

NVIDIA and its AIB partners including MSI, ASUS, GIGABYTE, EVGA, GALAX, and other brands introduce revamped GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card models fitted with GDDR6 memory. NVIDIA launched the first-generation GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card on April 23, 2019, which came with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, 8 Gbps memory speed, and 128 GB/sec memory bandwidth. The newly launched GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory now comes with 12 Gbps memory speed and 192 GB/sec memory bandwidth. However, the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 reference model have a lower Boost Clock and Base Clock compared to the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR5 reference model. See the specifications below.
Comparison
GeForce GTX 1650 - GDDR5
NVIDIA CUDA Cores: 896
Giga Rays/s: N/A
Boost Clock: 1665 MHz
Base Clock: 1485 MHz
Memory Speed: 8 Gbps
Standard Memory Config: 4GB GDDR5
Memory Interface: 128-bit
Memory Bandwidth: 128 GB/sec
Maximum GPU Temperature: 92 C°
Graphics Card Power: 75W
GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6
NVIDIA CUDA Cores: 896
Giga Rays/s: N/A
Boost Clock: 1590 MHz
Base Clock: 1410 MHz
Memory Speed: 12 Gbps
Standard Memory Config: 4GB GDDR6
Memory Interface: 128-bit
Memory Bandwidth: 192 GB/sec
Maximum GPU Temperature: 94 C°
Graphics Card Power: 75W
The revamped GeForce GTX 1650 6G models are now shipping and will be available in stores worldwide. Learn more about the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 at NVIDIA.com
Pricing Difference
The GeForce GTX 1650 6G models will have a slightly higher price compared to the older GeForce GTX 1650 5G models as shown on the image above comparing the ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 and the older ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR5 available at Scan Computers.