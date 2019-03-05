NVIDIA Roll Out New GeForce Game Ready Driver for The Division 2 & ARK XPacs

NVIDIA are Game Ready this week for their second GeForce driver update of February 2020. The GeForce Game Ready 442.50 WHQL driver implements support for Tom Clancys The Division 2's Warlords of New York expansion, ARK's Genesis Part 1 expansion and Apex Legends Season 4, bringing optimisations for the best Day 1 and ongoing experience in terms of stability and frame rate. It is available through the GeForce Experience App or can be downloaded directly from geforce.com/drivers by selecting your GPU, OS and preferred installation package.
Alongside the noted optimisations available in this driver is G-SYNC Compatible recognition for three more monitors: AOC's AGON AG271FZ2 and AG271F1G2, and the ASUS PG43U. Only one of these models - the AGON AG271FZ2 - is currently explicitly listed for sale at retailers; the others may refer to different model variants such as the ASUS PG43UQ. If you're planning a purchase based on G-SYNC Compatible certification then either check with the retailer or buy from one with no-quibble return/replacement policy. Unfortunately the idiosyncratic nature of monitor naming schemes is often counter-productive in this way.
This driver also implements a variety of fixes to bugs uncovered by users or NVIDIA's QA team, including a pair involving Zombie Army 4: Dead War and one niggling issue where image corruption occurred in Twitch Studio when Imagine Sharpening was enabled globally. NVIDIA have also identified new bugs to be ironed out in upcoming releases.
The driver is compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and 10, and supports GPUs as far back as the GTX 600-series (Kepler Architecture).
Release Notes Summary
Whats New in Version 442.50 WHQL
Game Ready Driver Updates
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Game Ready for Apex Legends, Division 2, and ARK
The new Game Ready Driver provides optimal support for Apex Legends: Season 4, The Division 2 - Warlords of New York expansion, and ARK: Genesis Part 1. Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article.
New Features and Other Changes
Added security updates for driver components. See the NVIDIA Security Bulletin 4996* for details.
- VRSS profiles added for the following VR applications to enable VRSS.
- VRChat
- Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Doctor Who
- PokerStarsVR
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 442.50
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Fixed Issues in this Release
[Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006. [2679551]
[Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
[Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2834199]
[Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel [2811830]
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level. [2826669]
[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.[2822927]
Open Issues (Windows 10)
[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
- To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
*At the time of writing NVIDIA Security Bulletin 4996 returned a 404.