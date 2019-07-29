NVIDIA RTX Goes Mainstream With Open Beta Minecraft Rollout

· Direct lighting from the sun, sky and various light sources



· Realistic hard and soft shadows



· Emissive lighting from surfaces such as glowstone and lava



· Global illumination



· Accurate reflections in water and metallic surfaces



· Transparent materials such as stained glass, water and ice with reflection and refraction



· Volumetric fog and light shafts

Aquatic Adventure RTX by Dr_Bond

Color, Light and Shadow RTX by PearlescentMoon

Crystal Palace RTX by GeminiTay

Imagination Island RTX by BlockWorks

Neon District RTX by Elysium Fire

Of Temples and Totems RTX by Razzleberries