NVIDIA Showcase the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 30-series Mobile GPUs at CES 2021



Jensen Huang's absence, and that of his leather jackets, was keenly felt this year

- Call of Duty Warzone will be getting DLSS, boosting frame rates though the upscaling technology powered by AI.

- Outriders by People Can Fly will support DLSS on release in April

- Friday Night's at Freddy's sequel Security Breach will be equipped with both DLSS and RTX Ray Tracing

- Action Platformer F.I.S.T. (Forged in Shadow Torch) will also be decked out in NVIDIA RTX features

- Rainbow 6 Siege and Overwatch will both be updated to support Reflex low-latency technology