NVIDIA Unveil New RTX-Powered Titles & Battlefield 2042 Bundle At Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 returns this week in a 100% virtual form, with free livestream and on-demand videogame showcases to whet your appetite for Holiday 2021 and beyond. Not just new games are announced; new game modes, graphics features or even locked-in release dates for pre-announced titles are all commonplace highlights used as a way to claim a place in the day's news cycle.
Videogame publishers aren't the only virtual attendees. Hardware manufacturers use Gamescom and events like it to piggyback on some of the attention and draw eyes to proprietary features. Such is the case today as NVIDIA leap into the fray with a series of titles getting the RTX treatment in the very near future.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy gets DLSS & Ray Tracing
Starting things off on a high is news that the newest superhero franchise title Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will launch on October 26th with ray-traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS, offering the best visual fidelity and performance on PC.
Tech. for Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Dying Light 2 is also getting the full RTX treatment in the form of ray-traced reflections, global illumination and shadows, as well as DLSS. It releases this December.
"Our partnership with NVIDIA has helped us create an immersive, visceral experience for Dying Light 2 players. Ray tracing enhances the realism of our unforgiving, infected world while NVIDIA DLSS provides a massive performance boost without sacrificing image quality, so youll never miss a beat traversing the landscape."
- Tomasz Szalkowski, Rendering Director, Techland
Battlefield 2042 Bundled With GeForce RTX Desktops and Laptops
NVIDIA have a long tradition of bundling games with their graphics hardware. This coming quarter will herald one of their biggest ever partnerships as EA's Battlefield 2042 will be bundled with selected GeForce RTX desktops and laptops (but not GPUs sold separately) for a limited time. You can learn more here.
NVIDIA is the official BF2042 graphics partner and they've worked with DICE to bring core technologies such as DLSS and Reflex to the game from day one.
Reflex Optimisations for Escape from Tarkov and Rust
Both Escape from Tarkov and Rust] are set to receive NVIDIA Reflex optimisations as part of a wider update engineered for Unity Engine titles. After applying the updates Escape from Tarkov saw latency reduced from 38% to 58%, while Rust went from 38% to 51%; other Unity titles with Reflex support should also be able to exploit the updates in the near future.
And More
There's yet more news from NVIDIA at Gamescom
- Myst launches August 26th with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections, including into its VR mode. Enabling NVIDIA DLSS can more than double performance in Myst, and allows the game to maintain more 90fps in VR mode with an output resolution of 4864 x 2448.
- GRIT is a new battle royale based in the wild west that launches September 1 into Early Access with NVIDIA DLSS. DLSS will boost performance by up to 60% at 4K in GRIT. See it in action in a new DLSS comparison video.
- SYNCED: Off Planet will launch with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections and shadows. NVIDIA DLSS will boost performance without sacrificing image quality. With ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS in the mix, GeForce RTX gamers will have a SYNCED: Off Planet experience that is second to none! See all the tech in the new gameplay trailer.
- Bright Memory: Infinite launches late 2021 with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections, shadows, caustics, and RTX Global Illumination. See all the tech in the new gameplay trailer.
- Loopmancer will be launching with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections, shadows, and global illumination. See the new gameplay trailer.
- Chivalry 2 is getting a DLSS performance boost.
NVIDIA recently launched support for NVIDIA DLSS in Proton, enabling DLSS in Vulkan API games including DOOM Eternal, No Mans Sky, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Support extends to dozens of DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games next month, including Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, F1 2020, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, and Necromunda: Hired Gun.
And to wrap up, eight new mice have been tested and certified as Reflex-compatible. Plugging a NVIDIA Reflex-compatible mouse into a monitor with NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer technology yields click-to-display system latency measurement.