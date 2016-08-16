NVIDIA Unveil New RTX-Powered Titles & Battlefield 2042 Bundle At Gamescom 2021

"Our partnership with NVIDIA has helped us create an immersive, visceral experience for Dying Light 2 players. Ray tracing enhances the realism of our unforgiving, infected world while NVIDIA DLSS provides a massive performance boost without sacrificing image quality, so youll never miss a beat traversing the landscape."

- Chivalry 2 is getting a DLSS performance boost. - Myst launches August 26th with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections, including into its VR mode. Enabling NVIDIA DLSS can more than double performance in Myst, and allows the game to maintain more 90fps in VR mode with an output resolution of 4864 x 2448.- GRIT is a new battle royale based in the wild west that launches September 1 into Early Access with NVIDIA DLSS. DLSS will boost performance by up to 60% at 4K in GRIT. See it in action in a new DLSS comparison video - SYNCED: Off Planet will launch with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections and shadows. NVIDIA DLSS will boost performance without sacrificing image quality. With ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS in the mix, GeForce RTX gamers will have a SYNCED: Off Planet experience that is second to none! See all the tech in the new gameplay trailer - Bright Memory: Infinite launches late 2021 with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections, shadows, caustics, and RTX Global Illumination. See all the tech in the new gameplay trailer - Loopmancer will be launching with NVIDIA DLSS and ray traced reflections, shadows, and global illumination. See the new gameplay trailer - Chivalry 2 is getting a DLSS performance boost.