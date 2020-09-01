- Crysis 2 Remastered

- Crysis 3 Remastered

- Gas Station Simulator

- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

- Qian Nv You Hun

- Sword and Fairy 7

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance by up to 2x. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Riders Republic.Security updates - see Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver - October 2021, which is available on the release date of this driver and is listed on the NVIDIA Product Security page.[Doom 3: BFG Edition]: Visual corruption occurs in the game. [3405146][Tom Clancys The Division 2]: Flickering and visual corruption may appear after extended gameplay. [3369607][LG OLED C1 series]: The display may show random black screen flicker at 1080p. [3404999][Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: The game may randomly crash during gameplay. [3405911][WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312][Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593][Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop when there is mouse movement. [3405920][Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled.- If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967][HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows ControlPanel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998]- To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.[NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to dGPU, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]