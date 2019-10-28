NVIDIA's Latest Game Ready Driver Paves the Way for RTX 3060

- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin

- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

- CRSED F.O.A.D.

- DRAGON QUEST XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

- Dyson Sphere Program

- Enlisted

- Firefighting Simulator - The Squad

- Firework

- Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8

- Hitman III

- Home Behind 2

- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

- Leaf Blower Revolution

- Lineage Remastered

- Little Nightmares II

- Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition

- Port Royale 4

- Scavengers

- Skul: The Hero Slayer

- Spelunky 2

- Tale of Immortal

- The Medium

- The Riftbreaker

- Yakuza 3 Remastered

- Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Whats New in Version 461.72 WHQL



GeForce Game Ready Driver



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready for Outriders Demo



This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Outriders demo, NVIDIA DLSS in Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and NVIDIA Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege.



Gaming Technology



Includes support for GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Learn more in our



New Features and Other Changes



Added support for the following GPUs.

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

- NVIDIA CMP 40HX

- NVIDIA CMP 30HX



Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 461.72



The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.



Fixed Issues in this Release



[G-SYNC][Edge of Eternity/Hitman 2]: The games experience stutter and low FPS when using hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in windowed mode. [200685971]

[G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]

[The Isle]: Freestyle is not supported for the game. [3229829]

[VIndictus][GeForce Experience]: The game cannot be recorded. [2203875]

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The application crashes when launched on Windows 10 (Version 1803). [3220107]

Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]

[Blu-ray][HDMI]: Flickering occurs in Blu-ray playback when played over HDMI. [3221611]

Several desktop applications flicker when Vertical Sync is set to the default Use the 3D application setting. [3252186]

[Ampere]: Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing.[3195894]

LG CX OLED TVs (2020) are not recognized as G-SYNC Compatible displays.[3244055]

[Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may display no signal message when enabling NVIDIA Surround. [3230565]

[Notebook]: On some Notebooks, the 'Maximum Graphics Power' information missing in the NVIDIA Control Panel > System Information page. [200697069]



Open Issues in Version 461.72 WHQL



As with every released driver, version 461.72 WHQL of the Release 460 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.



For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.



Windows 10 Issues



Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200].

- See the NVIDIA KBA 5157 for a possible workaround.

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Advanced Optimus]: The game may crash while launching. [3257842]

[GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]

[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

