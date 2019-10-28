NVIDIA's Latest Game Ready Driver Paves the Way for RTX 3060

NVIDIA's latest entrant into the GeForce RTX 30-series has just landed, and just as swiftly appears to have sold out everywhere. Nonetheless with each new GPU comes a revision to their GeForce Driver series and today is no different. Say hello to the GeForce Game Ready 461.72 driver, primed for Ampere, some new gaming experiences and more.
Read our launch day review of the GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Gaming OC here!
Optimising for the latest silicon is a critical purpose in driver releases such as these, and that takes on an additional aspect this time around as the driver implements the Ethereum mining 'nerf' intended to make the card less desirable for professional crypto miners. It's supposedly 'uncrackable' due to driver encryption and secure signing, so for now at least crypto-driven demand for the card should diminish. Unless those pesky miners somehow discover that every other cryptocurrency under the sun is apparently unaffected.
Even if the RTX 3060 is effectively unavailable on launch day these drivers still offer something to GeForce gamers. It is, for example, the first to implement NVIDIA Reflex support for Rainbow Six Siege.
NVIDIA Reflex is a technology that streamlines the rendering and game input pipeline with the sole goal of reducing click-to-frame latency. It can additionally unlock support for latency analytics collected by the latest range of high performance G-SYNC monitors when combined with an RTX 30-series card.
The drivers also have day-0 support for Square Enix's Outriders beta, an old-school RGB-shooter developed by People Can Fly, the minds behind Painkiller, Gears of War and Bulletstorm. Fans of the Nioh series can also take advantage of DLSS in Nioh 2- The Complete Edition, a feature also now supported in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.
Cryptocurrency miners will also be interested to know that 461.72 is the first driver to support the new NVIDIA CMP 40HX and 30HX, cards based on the older Turing architecture with explicit full-performance support for the hashing algorithm(s) disabled on the RTX 3060 and equivalent performance to an un-nerfed card.
The driver also incorporates a fist-full of fixes and the identification of a new set of issues to the squashed in an upcoming update.
NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready 461.72 driver can be downloaded right now from nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/ or direct through the GeForce Experience desktop app. It's compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and 10, and supports cards as far back as the GTX 600-series.
Users of the GFE app can also take advantage of One-Click Optimisations for 25 titles newly developed by NVIDIA's driver team:
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- CRSED F.O.A.D.
- DRAGON QUEST XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Enlisted
- Firefighting Simulator - The Squad
- Firework
- Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8
- Hitman III
- Home Behind 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Leaf Blower Revolution
- Lineage Remastered
- Little Nightmares II
- Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition
- Port Royale 4
- Scavengers
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Spelunky 2
- Tale of Immortal
- The Medium
- The Riftbreaker
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
RELEASE NOTES
Whats New in Version 461.72 WHQL
GeForce Game Ready Driver
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Game Ready for Outriders Demo
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Outriders demo, NVIDIA DLSS in Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and NVIDIA Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege.
Gaming Technology
Includes support for GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article.
New Features and Other Changes
Added support for the following GPUs.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
- NVIDIA CMP 40HX
- NVIDIA CMP 30HX
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 461.72
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Fixed Issues in this Release
[G-SYNC][Edge of Eternity/Hitman 2]: The games experience stutter and low FPS when using hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in windowed mode. [200685971]
[G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]
[The Isle]: Freestyle is not supported for the game. [3229829]
[VIndictus][GeForce Experience]: The game cannot be recorded. [2203875]
[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The application crashes when launched on Windows 10 (Version 1803). [3220107]
Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]
[Blu-ray][HDMI]: Flickering occurs in Blu-ray playback when played over HDMI. [3221611]
Several desktop applications flicker when Vertical Sync is set to the default Use the 3D application setting. [3252186]
[Ampere]: Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing.[3195894]
LG CX OLED TVs (2020) are not recognized as G-SYNC Compatible displays.[3244055]
[Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may display no signal message when enabling NVIDIA Surround. [3230565]
[Notebook]: On some Notebooks, the 'Maximum Graphics Power' information missing in the NVIDIA Control Panel > System Information page. [200697069]
Open Issues in Version 461.72 WHQL
As with every released driver, version 461.72 WHQL of the Release 460 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.
For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.
Windows 10 Issues
Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200].
- See the NVIDIA KBA 5157 for a possible workaround.
[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Advanced Optimus]: The game may crash while launching. [3257842]
[GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]
[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
