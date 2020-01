NZXT Announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series AIO Liquid Coolers

NZXT Kraken X-3 Series

NZXT Kraken Z-3 Series

The refreshed Kraken X-3 Series is a must-have for any build, providing better cooling, stunning visual effects, and intuitive installation. You can fine-tune settings with CAM’s software interface, ensuring optimal performance in even the most intense gaming sessions. The new Kraken X series maintains the customizable lighting effects and quiet performance of previous generations and adds a HUE 2 connector for even more RGB options. With a re-designed cap and larger infinity mirror ring LED, the new Kraken X delivers an amazing experience in RGB liquid cooling, backed by a 6-year warranty. The NZXT Kraken X-3 Series is available in three models varying in radiator size – the Kraken X53 (240mm), Kraken X63 (280mm), and Kraken X73 (360mm).The all-new Kraken Z Series lets you personalize your all-in-one liquid cooler like never before. Through CAM’s unique software interface, you can do more than simply fine-tune settings; you can now display your favourite animated gifs or CAM system information, allowing for total customization. Backed by a 6-year warranty, the Kraken Z series provides superior performance in liquid cooling, simple installation, and a look that is uniquely your own. The NZXT Kraken Z-3 Series is available in two models varying in radiator size – the Kraken Z63 (280mm) and Kraken X73 (360mm).The NZXT Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 Series are now available at NZXT.com, worldwide at partner resellers by early February 2020. See pricing below:Kraken X53 (240mm AIO cooler): $129.99 USDKraken X63 (280mm AIO cooler): $149.99 USDKraken X73 (360mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USDKraken Z63 (280mm AIO cooler): $249.99 USDKraken Z73 (360mm AIO cooler) $279.99 USD