NZXT Announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series AIO Liquid Coolers

NZXT announces the new Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers featuring RGB lighting powered by NZXT CAM and enhanced cooling performance backed with NZXTs industry-leading warranty. New to the Kraken ecosystem, the Kraken Z-3 Series features a 2.36 LCD display with unlimited customization, also powered by the NZXT CAM software. Users can display vital hardware monitoring system, animated GIFs, and other personalization via the CAM software. The new NZXT Kraken Z-3 offers builders a higher degree of personalization compared to other NZXT Kraken coolers. The refreshed Kraken X-3 series comes with an improved RGB infinity mirror design having a larger ring. It also comes with an upgraded rotatable cap to ensure the correct orientation of the NZXT logo. Both the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 coolers come bundled with Aer P120 fans.
NZXT Kraken X-3 Series
The refreshed Kraken X-3 Series is a must-have for any build, providing better cooling, stunning visual effects, and intuitive installation. You can fine-tune settings with CAMs software interface, ensuring optimal performance in even the most intense gaming sessions. The new Kraken X series maintains the customizable lighting effects and quiet performance of previous generations and adds a HUE 2 connector for even more RGB options. With a re-designed cap and larger infinity mirror ring LED, the new Kraken X delivers an amazing experience in RGB liquid cooling, backed by a 6-year warranty. The NZXT Kraken X-3 Series is available in three models varying in radiator size the Kraken X53 (240mm), Kraken X63 (280mm), and Kraken X73 (360mm).
NZXT Kraken Z-3 Series
The all-new Kraken Z Series lets you personalize your all-in-one liquid cooler like never before. Through CAMs unique software interface, you can do more than simply fine-tune settings; you can now display your favourite animated gifs or CAM system information, allowing for total customization. Backed by a 6-year warranty, the Kraken Z series provides superior performance in liquid cooling, simple installation, and a look that is uniquely your own. The NZXT Kraken Z-3 Series is available in two models varying in radiator size the Kraken Z63 (280mm) and Kraken X73 (360mm).
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 Series are now available at NZXT.com, worldwide at partner resellers by early February 2020. See pricing below:
Kraken X-3 Series
Kraken X53 (240mm AIO cooler): $129.99 USD
Kraken X63 (280mm AIO cooler): $149.99 USD
Kraken X73 (360mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USD
Kraken Z-3 Series
Kraken Z63 (280mm AIO cooler): $249.99 USD
Kraken Z73 (360mm AIO cooler) $279.99 USD
Source: NZXT.com