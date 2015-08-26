NZXT Announces N7 B550 Motherboard

NZXT today announces the release of the NZXT N7 B550 motherboard, the first AMD motherboard in NZXTs N7 motherboard line-up. The N7 B550 features the same styling as the Intel-based N7 motherboards such as the sleek matte white or matte black armour to match with NZXT cases.
NZXT is expanding the N7 lineup to bring the sleek, seamless design of the N7 ATX motherboard to more gamers. The NZXT N7 B550 has optimally placed port locations, supports the latest technology like PCIe gen 4 and WiFi 6e, and gives PC builders the tools they need to create a beautifully modern build.
NZXT N7 B550 Key FeaturesSupports AMD Ryzen 5000, 4000, and 3000 series CPUs.
PCIe 4.0 support
12+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design and 6-layer PCB
Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless and Bluetooth 5.2
Two M.2 slots for storage devices
Supports memory overclocking speeds of up to 4733 MHz and XMP
8-channel high-definition audio
Metal cover made to match NZXT H Series cases
Intuitive Controls via NZXT CAMThe NZXT N7 B550 includes key features from our RGB and Fan Controller, allowing intuitive control of four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels through NZXT CAM. Lighting accessories from all manufacturers are supported.
Stunning CraftsmanshipThe metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT H Series case for a clean aesthetic.
PC Building Made EasierThe NZXT N7 B550 has the latest wireless standards such as WiFi 6E connectivity and utilizes all PCI express lanes available from the CPU and chipset. The N7s layout streamlines installation with an integrated rear I/O shield and optimally placed headers for easier setup.
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT N7 B550 motherboard is now available at NZXT.com for US$229.99 MSRP. To learn more, please visit the links below.
NZXT N7 B550 Matte White
NZXT N7 B550 Matte Black