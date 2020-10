NZXT Announces N7 Z490 ATX Motherboard For 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

“The NZXT N7 has always been about giving builders what they need,” says Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder, and CEO. “By providing a motherboard with a simple layout, packed with the latest wireless technology, and a metal cover, it gives users the ability to create a powerful machine for gaming.”

NZXT N7 Z490 Motherboard Features

Intuitive Controls

Stunning Craftsmanship

PC Building Made Easier

Designed with Intel Z490 Express ChipsetCompatible with Intel 10th Generation Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors8+2 DrMOS Power Phase DesignIntel Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity and Bluetooth V5.1Intel Optane Memory ReadyTwo M.2 connectors for storage devicesMulti-GPU support with AMD CrossFireX TechnologySupports memory overclocking speeds of up to 4266 MHz and Intel XMP 2.08-channel high-definition audioThe NZXT N7 Z490 motherboard includes key features from our RGB and Fan Controller, allowing intuitive control of four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels through NZXT CAM. Lighting accessories from all manufacturers are supported.The metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT H Series case for a clean aesthetic.The NZXT N7 Z490 motherboard includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and utilizes all PCI express lanes available from the CPU and chipset. The N7’s layout streamlines installation with an integrated rear I/O shield and optimally placed headers for easier setup.The NZXT N7 Z490 Motherboard is now available at NZXT.com for $229.99 MSRP.