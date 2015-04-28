NZXT Announces N7 Z490 ATX Motherboard For 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

NZXT today announces the NZXT N7 Z490, its newest motherboard specially designed around Intels 10th generation Z490 chipset. The NZXT N7 Z490 ATX motherboard focuses on providing builders with the tools to get the most out of their gaming PCs. Starting from the building process, the board layout of the N7 Z490 places the ports in an optimal location for an easy building experience.
When the build is completed, users can use NZXT CAM to easily tune their system by setting their fan curves and RGB lighting. Each board was manufactured in collaboration with ASRock, ensuring that each motherboard takes advantage of Intels Z490 chipset and strong BIOS support. The N7 Z490 has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth V5.1 built-in so users have the newest wireless connectivity standard. Finally, the metal cover enhances the aesthetics of each build and seamlessly blends into the background of an NZXT H series case.
The NZXT N7 has always been about giving builders what they need, says Johnny Hou, NZXTs founder, and CEO. By providing a motherboard with a simple layout, packed with the latest wireless technology, and a metal cover, it gives users the ability to create a powerful machine for gaming.
NZXT N7 Z490 Motherboard Features
Designed with Intel Z490 Express Chipset
Compatible with Intel 10th Generation Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors
8+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design
Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity and Bluetooth V5.1
Intel Optane Memory Ready
Two M.2 connectors for storage devices
Multi-GPU support with AMD CrossFireX Technology
Supports memory overclocking speeds of up to 4266 MHz and Intel XMP 2.0
8-channel high-definition audio
Intuitive ControlsThe NZXT N7 Z490 motherboard includes key features from our RGB and Fan Controller, allowing intuitive control of four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels through NZXT CAM. Lighting accessories from all manufacturers are supported.
Stunning CraftsmanshipThe metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT H Series case for a clean aesthetic.
PC Building Made EasierThe NZXT N7 Z490 motherboard includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and utilizes all PCI express lanes available from the CPU and chipset. The N7s layout streamlines installation with an integrated rear I/O shield and optimally placed headers for easier setup.
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT N7 Z490 Motherboard is now available at NZXT.com for $229.99 MSRP.
Source: NZXT