NZXT Expands eCommerce Reach To European Market

NZXT expands the reach of its eCommerce including the NZXT BLD to the European markets including Germany and Austria. NZXTs online store offers a direct-to-customer experience unlike purchasing at third-party sellers like Amazon and Newegg. With this expansion, limited edition NZXT CRFT cases like the NZXT H510 World of Warcraft Edition cases and that are used to be available in the US and Canada regions only will now be available in Germany and Austria.
All BLD PCs are built and shipped directly from Germany, with the same commitment to quality as NZXT BLDs North American operation, and includes a 3-year warranty. Additionally, the rest of NZXT products at the NZXT online store is now available to customers in Germany and Austria.
We built NZXT BLD to make it easy for people to get a gaming PC that they love, tailored around the games they want to play, said Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of NZXT. Helping make extraordinary gaming experiences achievable and fun is at the very core of NZXT and one of the main driving factors for expanding our service to Europe. During these trying times, where gaming has been a vital tool to help people stay connected, we are excited to bring BLD and our online store to help more gamers and PC builders easily get a gaming computer and connect with this amazing community.
Check out the NZXT Online Store for Germany and Austria at https://www.nzxt.com/de