NZXT Expands Starter PC Series Gaming PCs at NZXT BLD

Press Release
NZXT announces an update to their Starter PC Series line-up of pre-built PCs at NZXT BLD with the introduction of the NZXT Starter PC at $699 USD. NZXT will also be adding the NZXT Starter Plus PC and NZXT Starter Pro Plus PC at $899 and $999 USD, respectively. The three NZXT Starter PC Series configurations come with a 9th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16-Series graphics card.
The NZXT Starter PC Series offers 60 frames per second in 1080p resolution at high settings on game titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Fortnite. The Starter Plus and Starter Pro are also available with an upgraded CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage for gamers with greater performance needs.
NZXT Starter PC Specs
Case: NZXT H510
CPU: Intel Core i3 9100F
CPU Cooler: DeepCool Gammaxx GTE V2
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
PSU: EVGA 450w Bronze
Motherboard: MSI B365 Mortar MATX
Ram: XPG GAMMIX D10 16GB (1 x 8GB) 3000 (Max Speed) MHz
SSD: Intel 600p Series M.2 2280 512GB
Software: Windows 10 Home
Accessories: MIS MS-B905C WiFi Dual Band Wireless PCI-E Adapter Card
Warranty: 2-year warranty on all parts & labour
Price: $699
NZXT Starter Plus PC Specs
Case: NZXT H510
CPU: Intel Core i5 9400F
CPU Cooler: Deepcool Gammaxx GTE V2
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
PSU: 500w Bronze
Motherboard: B365 Motherboard
Ram: Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB (2 x 8GB) 3200 (Max Speed) MHz
SSD: Intel 600p Series M.2 2280 512GB
Software: Windows 10 Home Plus
Accessories: MIS MS-B905C WiFi Dual Band Wireless PCIe Adapter Card
Warranty: 2-year warranty on all parts & labour
Price: $899
NZXT Starter Pro Plus Specs
Case: NZXT H510
CPU: Intel Core i5 9400F
CPU Cooler: Deepcool Gammaxx GTE V2
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
PSU: EVGA 500w Bronze Or NZXT E500
Motherboard: B365 Motherboard
RAM: Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB (2 x 8GB) 3200 (Max Speed) MHz
SSD: Intel 665p Series M.2 2280 1 TB
Software: Windows 10 Home Plus
Accessories: MIS MS-B905C WiFi Dual Band Wireless PCIe Adapter Card
Warranty: 2-year warranty on all parts & labour
Price: $999
NZXT BLD Features
- Choose up to 3 games from a selection of the most popular PC games on the market.
- Specify your desired budget range
- BLDs unique recommendation engine provides benchmark data for the performance you can expect from your build.
- Customize and upgrade your build, from various NZXT case options and RGB lighting setups, to finalize your build for the perfect DIY feel.
- Comprehensive 2-year warranty
To learn more about the NZXT Starter PC Series, visit https://www.letsbld.com/starter-series