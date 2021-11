NZXT Foundation PC Launched Featuring AMD Ryzen APUs

The NZXT Foundation PC is capable of playing most modern titles like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Rocket League. Users who love those games won’t have to miss out on gaming with friends, hanging in Discord, or playing what’s popular. The benefits of PC gaming are at your fingertips without the hassle of trying to find a GPU.The NZXT Foundation PC is the ideal entry-level gaming system for people that wants to dive into PC gaming without breaking the bank. It’s the perfect option for kids and casual gamers looking into an affordable gaming PC that can be easily upgraded in the future.Grand Theft Auto V: 50 FPSFortnite: 72 FPSLeague of Legends: 185 FPSValorant: 112 FPSThe NZXT Foundation PC - H510 Edition is now available for $799. The NZXT Foundation PC - H1 Edition will be available on a later date. Learn more about the NZXT Foundation PC at NZXT.com