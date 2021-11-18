NZXT Foundation PC Launched Featuring AMD Ryzen APUs

NZXT expands its line-up of pre-built gaming PCs with the new NZXT Foundation PC powered by an AMD Ryzen APU. The Foundation PC is currently the most affordable NZXT pre-built PC offered with a starting price of $799. The NZXT Foundation PC is discrete graphics card-free having equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G APU. The NZXT Foundation PC comes in two models an NZXT H1 mini-ITX edition and an NZXT H510 edition. Both options are offered in Matte White and Matte Black colour options.
The NZXT Foundation PC is capable of playing most modern titles like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Rocket League. Users who love those games wont have to miss out on gaming with friends, hanging in Discord, or playing whats popular. The benefits of PC gaming are at your fingertips without the hassle of trying to find a GPU.
The NZXT Foundation PC is the ideal entry-level gaming system for people that wants to dive into PC gaming without breaking the bank. Its the perfect option for kids and casual gamers looking into an affordable gaming PC that can be easily upgraded in the future.
1080p Gaming Performance
Grand Theft Auto V: 50 FPS
Fortnite: 72 FPS
League of Legends: 185 FPS
Valorant: 112 FPS
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT Foundation PC - H510 Edition is now available for $799. The NZXT Foundation PC - H1 Edition will be available on a later date. Learn more about the NZXT Foundation PC at NZXT.com.