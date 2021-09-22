NZXT H510 Flow Chassis With Mesh Front Panel Coming Soon

NZXT gives in to the demand for more airflow and teases the upcoming NZXT H510 Flow chassis with a mesh front panel. The NZXT H510 Flows perforated front panel is optimized for airflow making it ideal for high-performance gaming PC builds. It comes with two pre-installed NZXT Aer F 120mm fans, one at the front and one at the rear. Buyers may still need to buy more fans or replace the stock fans with RGB fans because the pre-installed fan lack RGB lighting. Nevertheless, NZXTs offering of the H510 Flow would be a great addition to their case line-up.
The NZXT H510 Flow does feature some of the signature features of the H Series cases such as the iconic cable management bar with pre-installed channels and straps. It also has a removable radiator bracket for easy installation of all-in-one liquid coolers. The H510 Flow supports radiators of up to 280mm. The NZXT H510 Flow chassis is available in black and white models.
NZXT H510 Flow Features
- An optimized perforated top panel delivers increased airflow to your system for improved temperatures
- Iconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel
- Cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps
- Two Aer F120mm fans and removable filters on all air intakes
- Removable bracket designed for radiators up to 280mm (Case version fans and specs vary from retail version)
Pricing
The NZXT H510 Flow will be offered in black and white models for $109.99. To learn more about the H510 Flow chassis, please visit NZXT.com