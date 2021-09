NZXT H510 Flow Chassis With Mesh Front Panel Coming Soon

- An optimized perforated top panel delivers increased airflow to your system for improved temperatures- Iconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel- Cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps- Two Aer F120mm fans and removable filters on all air intakes- Removable bracket designed for radiators up to 280mm (Case version fans and specs vary from retail version)The NZXT H510 Flow will be offered in black and white models for $109.99. To learn more about the H510 Flow chassis, please visit NZXT.com