NZXT H510i Rivals Added To NZXT CRFT Family of Limited Edition Cases

NZXT adds its latest addition to the NZXT CRFT family of limited edition cases the NZXT H510i Rivals. The NZXT H510i Rivals is another licensed limited edition chassis inspired by the hit anime My Hero Academia, just like the previously released NZXT H510i All Might limited edition chassis.
NZXTs Take on the NZXT H510i RivalsHoning our CRFT
At NZXT, were massive fans of passionate communities. We have a dedicated team of gamers and anime lovers eager to enjoy a diverse range of mediums, playstyles, and genres. We are enchanted by the comedic, captivating, and action-packed world of My Hero Academia. In this world, characters discover their superpower, or Quirk, on a journey to explore their destiny. Sidenote Quirks are a little different from typical superpowers. Of course, theres flying, invisibility, super strength, yet others are more obscure: Extend-O-Hair, Foldabody, or Meatball. This unique vision of a superheros journey was an exciting choice for inspiration.
Each CRFT product is made out of a mutual love shared by our community, our team, and our partners. The design of CRFT products are inspired by imaginative shows and games that have captured the hearts of their fans, with details included for casual and superfans alike.
The Case
The first My Hero Academia-inspired CRFT case, the H510i All Might was received quite well, so it made sense to dive even deeper into the loreand we loved every minute of it! The H510i Rivials visually explores the competitive duo, Deku and Bakugo, and is packed full of unique artwork that celebrates their history.
All panels are a custom H510i design, based on the complex relationship between Deku and Bakugo. Adorning the case, find a custom PLUS ULTRA puck and a powerful Rivals charm. The charm is two-sided and features Deku's mask on one side and Bakugo's grenadier bracer on the other. This project is a love letter to My Hero Academia and two of its most fascinating characters.
Pricing and Availability
The new NZXT H510i Rivals Limited Edition Compact Mid-Tower is now available on NZXT.com for $249.99 MSRP.