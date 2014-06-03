NZXT Introduces H1 Mini-ITX Chassis and NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC

NZXT today announces the NZXT H1 chassis, a small form factor mini-ITX case that includes an SFX-L 650w 80PLUS Gold power supply, 140mm all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, and PCIe riser card pre-installed. The NZXT H1 with its included components offers a simple building experience with guaranteed compatibility. In addition, the NZXT H1 is the focal point for a new high-end pre-build option for NZXT BLD called H1 Mini PC.
NZXT H1 Chassis
The NZXT H1 is a sleek, small, vertical chassis designed to fit elegantly in any battle station, without limiting its gaming potential. Capable of housing most full-sized GPUs, the NZXT H1 was designed to effectively cool every component to prevent thermal throttling. Cable management is made easy with pre-routed cables and a rear-facing I/O on the bottom of the case which allows for simple cable clean-up.
The included components in the NZXT H1 (SFX-L 650w PSU, 140mm AIO, and Gen 3 PCIe riser card) represent over a $250 USD value, decreasing the number of items that a customer needs to purchase separately. Additionally, each included component is pre-installed, which saves time and makes the NZXT H1 one of the simplest cases to build in.
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT H1 Mini-ITX Chassis is available in Matte Black and Matte White colours with an MSRP of US$349.99.
The NZXT H1 Mini-ITX Chassis is available in Matte Black and Matte White colours with an MSRP of US$349.99.
NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC
The NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC features an Intel Core i9-9900k and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founders Edition, giving it the horsepower to the most demanding games. Other components include an ASUS ROG Strix Z390-I (Wi-Fi) motherboard, 16GB DDR4 memory, and 1TB Intel 660p SSD. The NZXT H1 Mini PC guarantees 170 FPS in Fortnite at 1080p. Each H1 Mini PC is backed by NZXT BLD's 2-year warranty on parts and labour. All orders placed before 11 am PST ship the same day ordered.
Pricing
The NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC starts at US$1,999.00, configure yours at the NZXT BLD.
The NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC starts at US$1,999.00, configure yours at the NZXT BLD.
Article Source: NZXT.com