NZXT Introduces The Limited Edition CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla Chassis

Much like the CRFT 06 H510 Siege case, the H510 Valhalla features an illuminated LED logo on the front panel. We used the Valhalla variant of the Assassin's Creed logo for this iteration of the NZXT H510, giving this case a look that is unique to the Viking epic.The cable bar features a poem in Viking-age runes. This poem is the 77th stance of the Hávamál, a book compiling the Nordic poems. It is one of the best known and most popular stances and calls Vikings to adventure.The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla case comes with an exclusive Puck designed to look like Eivor’s Shield with a removable arrow and a charm based on the brooch. These items are meant to evoke Eivor’s clan and represent the communal element of the game.Iconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panelUSB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panelCable routing kit with pre-installed channels and strapsTwo Aer F120mm fans and removable filter on PSU intakeRemovable bracket designed for radiators up to 280mmThe limited edition NZXT CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla chassis is exclusively available on NZXT.com for US$249.99.