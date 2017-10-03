NZXT Introduces The Limited Edition CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla Chassis

Press Release
NZXT introduces its latest NZXT CRFT limited edition chassis the CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla chassis. NZXT and Ubisoft have joined clans to craft a case worthy of a Viking conqueror. The NZXT CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla takes key design elements from the Assassin's Creed Valhalla game. The chassis features an illuminated LED Assassins Creed logo on the front panel, unique patterns on the side panel trim and tempered glass panel as well as on the solid side panel on the right side. The NZXT CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla comes bundled with an exclusive Eivor Shield Puck and Broach Charm.
NZXT CRFT Elements
Much like the CRFT 06 H510 Siege case, the H510 Valhalla features an illuminated LED logo on the front panel. We used the Valhalla variant of the Assassin's Creed logo for this iteration of the NZXT H510, giving this case a look that is unique to the Viking epic.
Rune Poem
The cable bar features a poem in Viking-age runes. This poem is the 77th stance of the Hávamál, a book compiling the Nordic poems. It is one of the best known and most popular stances and calls Vikings to adventure.
Eivor Shield Puck and Broach Charm
The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla case comes with an exclusive Puck designed to look like Eivors Shield with a removable arrow and a charm based on the brooch. These items are meant to evoke Eivors clan and represent the communal element of the game.
NZXT H510 Features
Iconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel
USB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel
Cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps
Two Aer F120mm fans and removable filter on PSU intake
Removable bracket designed for radiators up to 280mm
Pricing and Availability
The limited edition NZXT CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla chassis is exclusively available on NZXT.com for US$249.99.
