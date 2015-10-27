NZXT Launches Canvas 27Q and Canvas 32Q Gaming Monitors

NZXT launches their gaming monitors line the NZXT Canvas. The NZXT Canvas features two products: the NZXT Canvas 32Q, a 32-inch curved QHD 165Hz gaming monitor and the NZXT Canvas 27Q, a 27-inch QHD 165Hz gaming monitor. Both models are available in four colour options black, white, black panel with white stand, and white panel with black stand.
NZXT Canvas Key Features
- Immersive QHD (2560x1440) resolution brings fine details to life
- 165Hz refresh rate for blur-free gameplay
- 1ms response time provides smooth visuals
- HDR10 creates rich, contrasting environments
- Ultra-thin bezels provide an immersive edge-to-edge picture
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- NZXT CAM software makes it easy to customize your Canvas experience
- Anti-glare allows for versatility in high or low-light spaces
- Flicker-free display with low blue light means less eye-straining for marathon game sessions
- (Canvas 32Q Curved Gaming Monitor) 1500R curvature - 20% greater curvature than standard (1800R) curved monitor for improved immersion
NZXTs Take on the Canvas Gaming MonitorsMeet Canvas
Monitors are a window into any game world; they take you to far-off places and bring the action directly to you. Whether youre into competitive PVP action or a chill walking simulator, Canvas is the bridge to those worlds.
A Little of Everything
We like to play a bit of everythingfrom speedy arcade shooters to sprawling open-world exploration games. Canvas is where fast meets vast. Taking a break away from a game, getting into something different, to then come back to it, is wholesome and healthy and we support that. You dont have to choose between high refresh rates or incredible visualsCanvas QHD monitors were designed so that you can enjoy both.
Immerse Yourself
When we play video games, we want to feel as immersed as possible. Our goal with Canvas QHD was to design a beautiful monitor that places the game as the focal point of the experience. The ultra-thin, bezel-free design blurs the line between play and player to create an even thinner barrier between you and your favorite game worlds.
Sharp Edge
The bezel-free edge-to-edge panel, alongside the high-performance sharp display, makes NZXT Canvas an ideal monitor for just about anybody. With a 165Hz refresh rate, players can stay competitive, while the 2560x1440 resolution invites players to lose themselves in exciting game worldsor even boring ones (if that's your thing). Certain trucking and farming simulators come to mind (hey, we dont judge). Canvas is immersive, yet competitive. Fast, yet captivating. Youll be just as comfortable landing flick shots as you will be gathering wheatyou get the idea.
You Choose
Available in 27 flat and 32 curved, the NZXT Canvas monitors complement an existing workspace. Both monitors are available in black or white and can be purchased with either a small footprint stand or a compact arm to maintain desk space for other super sweet peripherals.
We Got Curves
Place yourself even deeper into the game with the NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved. Typical curved monitors have a curvature rated at 1800R (or radius). The NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved has a curvature of 1500R, giving it a 20% increase over the average, making your gaming experience that much more immersive.
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved gaming monitor and NZXT Canvas 27Q gaming monitor are now available at NZXT.com for $379.99 and $339.99, respectively.
NZXT also launched the NZXT Single Monitor Arm and NZXT Dual Monitor Arm for $99.99 and $169.99, respectively.