NZXT Launches N7 Z690 and N5 Z690 Motherboards For 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

NZXT N7 Z690 and NZXT N6 Z690 Key Features

The N Series Motherboards include key features from NZXT's RGB and Fan Controller, allowing intuitive control of four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels through NZXT CAM. Lighting accessories from all manufacturers are supported.The metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT case for a unique aesthetic. Your build should be an expression of your tastes—something that compliments the space and the feel of the workspace you create. A PC build is not just a mish-mash of parts, it’s something you build, learn, and enjoy.The NZXT N series motherboards include WiFi 6E connectivity and utilize all PCI express lanes available from the CPU and chipset. The N7 and N5’s layout streamlines installation with an integrated rear I/O shield and optimally placed headers for easier setup.The NZXT N7 Z690 and NZXT N5 Z690 motherboards are now available on NZXT.com for $299.99 and $239.99, respectively.