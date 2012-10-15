NZXT Launches N7 Z690 and N5 Z690 Motherboards For 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

NZXT launches the N7 Z690 and N5 Z690 motherboards for the 12th generation Intel Core processors. Both the NZXT N7 Z690 and the NZXT N5 Z690 are offered in matte black and matte white models just like the previous generation NZXT motherboards. The NZXT N7 Z690 is the premium end model featuring a matching colour all-metal cover. Both motherboards feature digital RGB lighting control through the NZXT CAM software.
The NZXT N7 Z690 and N5 Z690 bring PCIe Gen 5 to NZXT PC builds. The N7 Z690 features a 12-phase power design while the Z5 Z690 comes with a modest 8-phase power design. The more expensive N7 Z690 motherboard also uses a 2oz copper printed circuit board that offers better thermal conduction.
NZXT N7 Z690 and NZXT N6 Z690 Key FeaturesIntuitive Controls
The N Series Motherboards include key features from NZXT's RGB and Fan Controller, allowing intuitive control of four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels through NZXT CAM. Lighting accessories from all manufacturers are supported.
Compliments NZXT Cases
The metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT case for a unique aesthetic. Your build should be an expression of your tastessomething that compliments the space and the feel of the workspace you create. A PC build is not just a mish-mash of parts, its something you build, learn, and enjoy.
Building Made Easier
The NZXT N series motherboards include WiFi 6E connectivity and utilize all PCI express lanes available from the CPU and chipset. The N7 and N5s layout streamlines installation with an integrated rear I/O shield and optimally placed headers for easier setup.
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT N7 Z690 and NZXT N5 Z690 motherboards are now available on NZXT.com for $299.99 and $239.99, respectively.