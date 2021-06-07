NZXT N7 Z590 Motherboard Now Available

NZXT announces the NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard availability, which supports the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors. The NZXT N7 Series was first introduced in 2018 featuring a design that complements NZXTs chassis lineup. The new N7 motherboard comes with all the modern motherboard features including PCIe Gen4 support, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1. Additionally, the N7 Z590 includes all the well-known features that the N7 is known for, such as the minimalist metal cover, streamlined board layout, and extensive internal connectivity.
NZXT N7 Z590 Motherboard FeaturesDigital RGB lighting control through NZXT CAM
Digital fan control for fan profiles within NZXT CAM for seven independent fan channels
Integrated rear I/O shield and efficient layout
Compatible with Intel 11th Generation Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors
12+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design
Intel WiFi 6E wireless connectivity and Bluetooth V5.2
Intel Optane Memory Ready
Two M.2 connectors for storage devices
Multi-GPU support with AMD CrossFireX Technology
Supports memory overclocking up to 4266 MHz and Intel XMP 2.0
8-channel high-definition audio
Powered by NZXT CAMThe new NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard is powered by NZXT CAM. Users will be able to easily set up fan profiles based on the temperatures of their CPU and GPU. Using the built-in RGB ports, you can utilize any RGB with 3-pin port compatibility and set lighting profiles within NZXT CAM to create a custom look that suits your style. With NZXT CAMs profile sync feature, you can also create themes and performance settings that seamlessly change based on the game being played or the time of day.
Pricing
The NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard is now available at NZXT.com for $279.99 MSRP, available in Matte White and Matte Black colours.