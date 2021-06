NZXT N7 Z590 Motherboard Now Available

NZXT N7 Z590 Motherboard Features

Powered by NZXT CAM

Digital RGB lighting control through NZXT CAMDigital fan control for fan profiles within NZXT CAM for seven independent fan channelsIntegrated rear I/O shield and efficient layoutCompatible with Intel 11th Generation Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors12+2 DrMOS Power Phase DesignIntel WiFi 6E wireless connectivity and Bluetooth V5.2Intel Optane Memory ReadyTwo M.2 connectors for storage devicesMulti-GPU support with AMD CrossFireX TechnologySupports memory overclocking up to 4266 MHz and Intel XMP 2.08-channel high-definition audioThe new NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard is powered by NZXT CAM. Users will be able to easily set up fan profiles based on the temperatures of their CPU and GPU. Using the built-in RGB ports, you can utilize any RGB with 3-pin port compatibility and set lighting profiles within NZXT CAM to create a custom look that suits your style. With NZXT CAMs profile sync feature, you can also create themes and performance settings that seamlessly change based on the game being played or the time of day.The NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard is now available at NZXT.com for $279.99 MSRP, available in Matte White and Matte Black colours.